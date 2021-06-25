Patriots: Julian Edelman trolls Mac Jones for awful Madden likeness

Historically, Alabama isn't known for being a quarterback factory. That said, Nick Saban's program has recently produced a number of signal-callers that are set to either start right out of the gate in 2021 or possibly at some point throughout the year. The latest of that group is Mac Jones, who was taken by the New England Patriots with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of this year's draft. For Jones, his experience was a bit different than most recruits as he had to sit back and watch for the bulk of his collegiate career. While you can argue that there is no better experience than actually playing, that period of watching and waiting is set to do Jones a world of good now that he's stepping into the NFL, according to one of his former Bama teammates.