(Pocket-lint) - When Apple previewed macOS 12 Monterey at WWDC 2021, it announced the operating system will introduce the ability to AirPlay to Mac. Apple's AirPlay technology allows you to stream videos, images, music, and other forms of media from one Apple device to another compatible device. For instance, you can "AirPlay" content from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to an Apple TV or AirPlay-compatible smart TVs and speakers. Now, with macOS Monterey, it’s possible to stream content directly to the Mac, which means you can make your iPhone play a song or video on your MacBook or share even share your screen.