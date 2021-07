When it comes to food packaging, we all want to make sure that it’s 100 percent safe and does not affect the quality of the goods stored inside. Whereas traditionally food was often packed in tin-plated containers, people nowadays tend to move towards other options that are safer and more sustainable. As of late, the opinion of experts differs on whether canned foods are bad for our health or not. This because traditional tin-plated iron tins are coated with a material that may contain certain chemicals including BPA. Whether we should worry about BPA and similar chemicals is a topic for another debate, however, it does affect people’s choice one way or another in selecting their food packaging.