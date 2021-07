American teenager Coco Gauff insists she is still playing with no pressure as she marches into the second week at Wimbledon for the second successive Championships. Gauff, who burst onto the scene two years ago when, as a 15-year-old, she beat Venus Williams on her way to reaching the fourth round, faces 2018 champion Angelique Kerber as she bids to go at least one step further and make the quarter-finals.