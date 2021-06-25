Cancel
GOG is giving away the entire Shadowrun trilogy until Monday

By Natalie Clayton
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Goblinization day has come and passed, and sadly none of us have spontaneously turned into trolls or orks. Fortunately, GOG is letting us live our cyberpunk goblin fantasies by giving away all three entries in the Shadowrun Returns trilogy for the next few days. GOG is currently in the closing...

www.pcgamer.com
