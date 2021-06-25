GOG is giving away the entire Shadowrun trilogy until Monday

Age of Mythology: Tale of the Dragon free full pc game for download. Age of Mythology: Tale of the Dragon, a strategy video game for real-time, was developed by Ensemble Studios and published in Microsoft Game Studios. Tale of the Dragon expansion pack is for the real-time strategy video game Age of Mythology Extended Edition. This expansion is the second to Age of Mythology and the first to be added to the game for 13 years. However, it is only available to Extended Edition players. Skybox Labs assisted in the development of the expansion pack. This expansion pack introduces the Chinese faction with 3 new major powers (Fu Xi and Nu Wa, and Shennong), new abilities, a fully voice-acted campaign,, and new myth units. It also includes new technologies, new gameplay modes,, and maps, and other tweaks to the gameplay.