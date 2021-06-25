Cancel
Technology

Win a Death Stranding PC case in our giveaway over on the PC Gamer forums

By Mohamed Mohammed
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Our latest giveaway on the PC Gamer forums features the official Death Stranding PC case!. We’ve made no secret of our personal thirst over this incredible piece of hardware. Honestly, can you blame us? This imposing custom tower ticks off all the right boxes. It’s got all the design elements that set it apart from any setup but also stays true to the game’s apocalyptic theme—you can very easily see this thing being an easter egg you come across while playing.

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

