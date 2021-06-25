Flood Warning issued for Sunflower by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CDT. Target Area: Sunflower The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Yazoo River At Yazoo City affecting Yazoo County. Big Sunflower River At Sunflower affecting Sunflower County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Big Sunflower River At Sunflower. * Until late Saturday night. * At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 22.7 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Thursday was 24.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 16.4 feet Tuesday evening. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Big Sunflower River Sunflower 21.0 22.7 Thu 7 pm CDT 19.5 17.7 15.9