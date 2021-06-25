SEEN HER? Jersey City Woman Wanted In Arson Fire That Displaced 33

Diane Stiles Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 62-year-old woman is wanted for torching a Jersey City building that left 33 people homeless last week, authorities said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Diane Stiles, of Jersey City, on charges of aggravated arson and causing widespread damage in connection with the June 17 blaze on Neptune Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Crews arrived to the six-family home at 124 Neptune Ave., just before 10 p.m. where flames climbed the exterior of the building, Suarez said.

Buildings at 122 Neptune Ave., also a six-family house, and 118 Neptune Ave. were also damaged in the blaze.

The fire was reported under control at 11:20 p.m. No injuries of civilians or firefighters were reported.

Anyone who sees Stiles should not approach her, but should immediately contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201- 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Prosecutor’s Office official website.

All information will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.