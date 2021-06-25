Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

SEEN HER? Jersey City Woman Wanted In Arson Fire That Displaced 33

By Cecilia Levine
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXgl1_0af9g0En00
Diane Stiles Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 62-year-old woman is wanted for torching a Jersey City building that left 33 people homeless last week, authorities said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Diane Stiles, of Jersey City, on charges of aggravated arson and causing widespread damage in connection with the June 17 blaze on Neptune Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Crews arrived to the six-family home at 124 Neptune Ave., just before 10 p.m. where flames climbed the exterior of the building, Suarez said.

Buildings at 122 Neptune Ave., also a six-family house, and 118 Neptune Ave. were also damaged in the blaze.

The fire was reported under control at 11:20 p.m. No injuries of civilians or firefighters were reported.

Anyone who sees Stiles should not approach her, but should immediately contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201- 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Prosecutor’s Office official website.

All information will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
115K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
City
Neptune Township, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Jersey#Woman Wanted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Quakertown, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Firefighters Battle Quakertown Fire

Firefighters knocked down a blaze that broke out at a Quakertown business Sunday morning. Smoke billowed from Thermocouple Technology Inc., located on the 300 block of New Street, around 11:30 a.m. Loud Labs Philadelphia posted video footage from the scene. Companies were on scene for several hours. The cause remains...
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

Clifton Pedestrian, 81, Struck, Killed Near Home

An 81-year-old Clifton resident was struck and killed Sunday morning a few doors down from his home. Marinus Lalumia, of Van Orden Place, was pronounced at the scene after a 2017 Honda HR-V driven by a 21-year-old Paterson man struck him as he crossed Hazel Street across from the Daughters of Miriam Center shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

CT Man Shot, Killed On City Street, Police Say

A Connecticut man was found shot and killed when police responded to a weapons complaint. The incident took place around 7:57 p.m., Saturday, July 10 in the area of 19 Bronson Street in Waterbury, in New Haven County, said Sgt. Robert Davis. According to Davis, when officers arrived on the...
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Victims Identified In Fairfield County Restaurant Shooting Police Call 'Tragic'

Police have identified the man who was gunned down and killed and another who was injured while inside a Fairfield County restaurant, saying the shootings are "tragic." The 54-year-old murder Stratford man who was killed around 12:55 a.m., Sunday, July 11, while inside the Copa Restaurant on Lexington Avenue in Bridgeport, has been identified as Joselito Calderon, of Stratford.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Mom Of Abducted NJ Boy Found Dead In Tennessee

A New Jersey mom who’d gone missing after she and her 2-year-old son were abducted by the child’s father was found dead in Tennessee, authorities confirmed Sunday. The family of 24-year-old Yasmine Uyar of Rahway first disclosed the news late Saturday. Young Sebastian Rios had been found unharmed at a...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

3 Arrested In MontCo Shooting Death Of Philadelphia Man

Three men have been arrested in connection with a shooting death of a Philadelphia man Saturday in Montgomery County, authorities said Sunday. Micah Colbert, 19, of Ardmore, and Elijah Smith, 21, of Philadelphia, and Ardmore's Dorian Harris, 21, were all arrested in the killing of Layth Evans, 19, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Body Found On Side Of Long Island Road

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body on the side of a Long Island road. A person walking by discovered the body in Middle Island on Whiskey Road, near Creekside Drive on Sunday, July 11 at approximately 7:30 a.m., Suffolk County Police said. The body was...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Man Stole, Sold Calf, Authorities Say

A Hudson Valley man is facing a misdemeanor larceny charge for allegedly stealing a calf and then selling it. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to a farm in the Town of Marbletown at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6. Authorities arrested a 30-year-old Olive man who investigators believe stole a Jersey-Holstein calf and sold it.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Police Issue Alert For Missing Long Island Woman

A Long Island woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her. Crystal Patino, age 39, was last seen leaving Nassau University Medical Center on Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, according to Nassau County Police. She is 5-foot-3,...
Chester, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Police Probe Fatal Chester City Crash

Police in Delaware County are investigating after a man who died at the scene of a Chester City crash, could have possibly been involved in an unknown incident prior to the crash. Officers responding to a single-car crash with entrapment around 4:50 p.m. on July 8 noticed a car that...
Newark, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

31-Hour Newark SWAT Standoff Ends With Police Returning Fire On 42-Year-Old Suspect

A 31-hour SWAT standoff in Newark ended Friday afternoon when police returned fire on the 42-year-old suspect, police announced. Detectives from the Essex County Narcotics Task Force were executing a warrant at a Clinton Place home around 6 a.m. Thursday when someone in the house fired shots at officers, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, Sheriff Armando Fontoura and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.
Newark, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Police: Newark Man Asked To Hold Yorkie -- Then Stole Him

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a Newark man who they say asked to hold a woman's dog before stealing him, authorities said. A woman was walking with her dog, a Yorkie, in the area of South Orange Avenue and South 6th Street on June 15 when a man in a gray truck approached her, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.
Mercer County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Baby, Grandmother Killed In South Jersey House Fire

A 9-month-old baby and her grandmother were killed overnight in a fire that destroyed a home in Mercer County, authorities said. The fire started about 3:40 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Hamilton Township, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. The quickly-moving blaze caused...

Comments / 3

Community Policy