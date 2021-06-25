Cancel
Politics

Anger over GOP-backed budget about 'more than just numbers'

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the steps of the State House, a sea of people armed with signs – some dressed as Handmaids, others preparing to be arrested – gathered in opposition to the state budget. They had one clear message: the legislation does not represent them. “We deserved a budget that works for...

Law Enforcementledgertranscript.com

Where does police reform stand in N.H.?

There’s been a lot of public debate over police reform this past year, with Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and many New Hampshire lawmakers vowing to make it a priority. But some advocates for police reform say the results from this legislative session did not match the rhetoric. Last summer, Sununu...
PoliticsAPG of Wisconsin

Governor signs state budget, including GOP-backed tax cut

Gov. Tony Evers has signed the 2021-2023 state budget, which includes a more than $2 billion tax cut backed by Republicans. The Democratic governor used his veto pen to make 50 changes to the budget, though most of the changes were minor. Evers has one of the most powerful veto authorities in the country, with the ability to delete words, numbers and punctuation from the spending plan.
PoliticsUnion Leader

Letter: Democratic Party must atone for its racist legacy

To the Editor: Been hearing a lot about critical race theory being taught in public schools lately and I was wondering if they are going to teach our kids that Democrats are the original racists?. Slavery, segregation, Jim Crow laws, the refusal of FDR to allow Asian and Black soldiers...
Boston, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

Republicans push for voter ID requirement

BOSTON — State Republican leaders want to update voter laws to require photo IDs, but critics say the effort smacks of voter suppression. MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons announced this week a push to get a question on the 2022 ballot asking voters to update state election laws to require IDs at the polls. Republicans have started raising money and enlisting volunteers to gather enough signatures to put the referendum before voters.
EducationUnion Leader

Teachers' unions vow fight to preserve CRT indoctrination

BETHESDA, Md. — As the debate over critical race theory and schools reaches a fever pitch, the two national teachers' unions are entering the fray, vowing to defend their members against any backlash over how they teach about the nation's complicated history with race and racism. Both unions have presented...
ImmigrationThe Tribune-Democrat

Letter to the editor | Democrats will break it

The Democrat/liberal motto is: “If it ain’t broke, we’ll break it!”. Here is a list of broke: God, Jesus and any stance on Christianity; family unity; American patriotism, exceptionalism; education: public education; most colleges; preschool (in lieu of lowering taxes for mothers to stay at home with their children and teach them themselves); mostly all roads; Boy Scouts; Girl Scouts; elections; marriage; sexuality; civility; law and order; justice systems; legal institutions; civil service; the armed forces; truth; history; science; disciplining children with logical and natural consequences; work force; work ethic (brought to you by AFL-CIO); incentive to earn a living; entrepreneurialism; medical facilities; medical professions; taxation without representation; banking; fiscal responsibility; home ownership; liberty; communications: entertainment; mainstream media; movies; sitcoms; commercials; radio airwaves (NPR); newspapers (including The Tribune-Democrat); environmental (mis)management; fish and game sports; all sporting (except hockey, for now); Super Bowl; NFL; freedom of speech is equal to, let’s just say, every Constitutional freedom outlined by our founders; sanity; respect for anything but themselves; race relations; wars on: poverty, drugs, terror, etc.; immigration; America; freedom; mental health; traveling; security; justice in general; accountability; fairness; self-sufficiency; presumptuous weather predictions; and, this just in: Olympics.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The New York mayoral primary is a reminder that Black and Latino voters are pragmatic

Raymond La Raja is a professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and associate director of the UMass Poll. Primaries are about factional battles within parties, and Eric Adams won a major fight last week. The message from Adams’s win in New York City’s Democratic primary — echoing that of President Biden’s victory last fall — is that the Democratic Party is much more than the progressive left, even in the most progressive of cities. Adams won with the backing of outer-borough voters whose views are far removed from the culture war battles being waged on Twitter. His base of support, polling suggested, was not college-educated professionals but an ethnic and racial mosaic of older New Yorkers, many of whom lack college degrees.
U.S. Politicschestertownspy.org

The Democrats did it in 1879, What about GOP in 2021 or 22? By Tom Timberman

Younger Dems today may not know, that in the 19th Century their political party was pro slavery, pro Confederacy, pro Jim Crow. and pro White Supremacy. The Reps were the good guys. Following the Civil War, when the Southern states regained the right to participate in Federal elections, they returned Dem confederates to the US Congress and state legislatures..
Posted by
Forbes

Trump Says He ‘Didn’t Change’ After Two Impeachments: ‘I Became Worse’

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday said he “became worse” after two impeachment trials, both of which ended in acquittal, as Republican leaders grapple with the best way to deal with the bombastic ex-president who continues to spread false claims about his 2020 election loss. Key Facts. Airing his frustrations...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Alaska GOP endorses Murkowski primary challenger

The Alaska Republican Party endorsed GOP Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka on Saturday, breaking from longtime incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska). The state party confirmed to The Hill that members approved the endorsement in a 58-17 vote. Tshibaka said in a statement shared by her campaign team that she was “grateful...
Texas StateCNN

Trump's false election claims persist at conservative gathering in Texas

Dallas (CNN) — As Texas' battle over voting rights continues to unfold during the special session in Austin, the outrage stoked by former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election claims was still on full display Saturday a few hours north at the major gathering of conservative activists where Trump will be welcomed as the star attraction Sunday.

