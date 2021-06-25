We Need to Talk About Little "t" Trauma-Here's What It Looks Like and How to Process It
There is nothing small about this type of trauma—here’s what it means and how it can affect you. When we think of trauma, we often think of acute, catastrophic events: the loss of a loved one, a natural disaster, a terrible accident. "The concept came from classic constructs like PTSD - we were trained only to think about experiences that were life-threatening," says Christine Yu Moutier, MD, chief medical officer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.www.realsimple.com