George Floyd’s family members to speak at Chauvin sentencing

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — An attorney forGeorge Floyd’s family said Friday that family members were feeling anxious ahead of a sentencing hearing for former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder and other charges in Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, and he faces a practical maximum...

