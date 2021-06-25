Big Freedia Owes Everything to Her Mom, Her Church, and Her City
Big Freedia is an absolute legend. She’s credited with bringing New Orleans bounce music to the mainstream, and her distinctive, captivating voice and irresistible beats can get even the stiffest hips moving. Although many of us were introduced to Big Freedia in Beyoncé’s “Formation” — the song’s iconic line “I did not come to play with you hoes / I came to slay, bitch!” was a Freedia original — her career began in 1999, and she’s still shaping mainstream music today.www.thecut.com