Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Big Freedia Owes Everything to Her Mom, Her Church, and Her City

By Katja Vujić
thecut.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Freedia is an absolute legend. She’s credited with bringing New Orleans bounce music to the mainstream, and her distinctive, captivating voice and irresistible beats can get even the stiffest hips moving. Although many of us were introduced to Big Freedia in Beyoncé’s “Formation” — the song’s iconic line “I did not come to play with you hoes / I came to slay, bitch!” was a Freedia original — her career began in 1999, and she’s still shaping mainstream music today.

www.thecut.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Freedia
Person
James Cleveland
Person
Yolanda Adams
Person
Prince
Person
Rupaul
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Dionne Warwick
Person
Kirk Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#New Orleans#Church#Lgbtq#Baptist Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MusicGreenwichTime

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Talk Prince, Working With Mariah Carey and Usher, and Why Their Debut Album Took 35 Years

The songwriting-production team of James “Jimmy Jam” Harris III and Terry Lewis have dropped so many hits since leaving their Prince-mentored band the Time in 1983 that their publisher released a four-CD boxed set of their hits… in 1997. Since then, they’ve added at least another four CDs’ worth of their patented sophisticated soul-funk mix, which over the past 35-odd years includes more than 40 Top 10 hits and five Grammys — including producers of the year in 1987 — from their work with Janet Jackson (her blockbuster “Control” and “Rhythm Nation” albums), Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Boyz II Men, New Edition, the Human League, the S.O.S. Band and so many more.
Musicarcamax.com

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis release their first album as artists

Forty years after making their first record, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are recording under their own names for the first time. In the interim, the Minneapolis-launched duo produced 16 No. 1 pop songs, collected five Grammys and landed in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 1981, they were members...
Festivaltreblezine.com

Summer of Soul is a celebration of Blackness

America always manages to bury the Black people that serve it the most. It’s just a matter of when. If it’s not the police, it’s the drugs. Not drugs? Probably the sugar. Hypertension isn’t just a disease, it’s the thing most Black people get trying to survive for as long as they can in a hypertense situation that surrounds them that ends six feet under. And only then.
Moviesmichiganchronicle.com

Questlove Brings Harlem Cultural Festival to Life in New Documentary

Gladys Knight and The Pips perform at Harlem Cultural Festival, left. Sly Stone, right, performs. In the summer of 1969, a music festival would become one of the most famous events in American popular culture history. The Woodstock Music and Art Fair, or simply Woodstock, created and nurtured a love for rock music and set a stage for legends including Jimi Hendrix, Sly and The Family Stone and Janis Joplin. With more than 400,000 attendees, Woodstock became synonymous with hippie culture and music festivals.
CelebritiesNYS Music

Happy Birthday Lil’ Kim!

American rapper, songwriter, actress, model, and reality TV personality Lil’ Kim (Kimberly Denise Jones) celebrates her 47th birthday today. Happy birthday to an icon who changed the female rap game!. Lil’ Kim went through many hardships in her early life. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and during high school,...
CelebritiesArkansas Online

OPINION | CRITICAL MASS: On Stevie Wonder and the 'Summer of Soul'

There is a perspective distortion that comes with looking backward. Stevie Wonder was 19 on July 20, 1969, when he walked onstage at the Harlem Cultural Festival, an event that would be lost to legend and rumor were it not for Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's just-released directorial debut "Summer of Soul (... or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)."
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Drake's Flirting With BIA On Instagram Live

Drake and Nicki Minaj have a close friendship that dates back to their time as the fresh new faces of Hip Hop in Lil Wayne’s Young Money collective in the early 2010s. Years later, their friendship hasn’t missed a step as they were recently hanging out with each other and possibly recording new music at Nicki’s house.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Patti Labelle’s Two Granddaughters Are Her Mini-Mes Posing in Matching Floral T-shirts & Jeans in New Pic

At 77, multi-talented singer Patti LaBelle is a lovely grandmother to two adorable girls, Gia and Leyla. The icon constantly swoons over her grandkids on social media. American singer and songwriter Patti LaBelle is a talented woman with several Grammy awards to her name. Time and again, the 77-year-old has been described as the "Queen of Rock and Soul Music."
PetsNewsweek

Diddy Waking up With '15 Roaches' on His Face Sparks Wave of Memes

Diddy has sparked a wave of memes after posting a motivational story about how waking up covered in roaches inspired him to strive for the life of luxury he lives today. The rapper, whose given name is Sean Combs, amused fans this week after he took to Instagram to impart advice on living your best life.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy