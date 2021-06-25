Cancel
Alex Smith: Aaron Rodgers Deserves 'Certain Level of Respect' from Packers

By Mike Chiari, mikechiari
Bleacher Report
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetired NFL quarterback Alex Smith backed fellow 2005 NFL draft class member Aaron Rodgers in his rift with the Green Bay Packers on Friday. Speaking to Jori Epstein of USA Today, Smith said: "Clearly it's not an ideal situation and not what it should be. I think he's due a certain level of communication and certain level of respect beyond the average player. And I don't think that’s asking a whole lot just to communicate. Clearly that didn't happen over the last couple years."

