US Marine Veteran, 82, Dies In Adams County Crash

US Marine Corp. Photo Credit: pixabay

An 82-year-old man has died after a crash on Monday, according to the York County coroner.

Raymond E. "Skeet"Proctor Sr., of 800 block of Roosevelt Ave., York City, died at WellSpan Hospital York following a single-vehicle crash on June 20 in Abbottstown, Adam County.

His official cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, according to a coroner's report released on Friday.

The Pennsylvania State police continue to investigate the crash.

Proctor was born on July 12, 1938 in Frederick, MD to the late Raymond E Proctor and Ruth (nee DeLauder) Proctor.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred (nee Sexton) Proctor; three daughters: Juanita, Evanna and Rayette; his son Spence, his step-son Jerald; four grandchildren: Vincent Lockhart, Tyana George, Christian Lockhart, Madelyn Proctor; three step-grandchildren: Jerika Cornish, Jerald Proctor, Jr, Keevon Rice, his step-great-grandchild Jovias Rodriguez; his uncle Joseph Proctor; nephews: Daryl Hall and Ralph Hall Jr., and his niece Cathy Thomas.

His viewing is scheduled at Boulding Mortuary located at 471 Madison Avenue in York on June 29 from 9 to 10:30 a.m with a service to follow at 11 a.m.

He will be buried at Mt. Rose Cemetery, York.

To find out more about the arrangements or to send flowers you can go to: www.bouldingmortuaryinc.com.

