Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, CT

US Marine Veteran, 82, Dies In Adams County Crash

By Jillian Pikora
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQkMW_0af9f5gd00
US Marine Corp. Photo Credit: pixabay

An 82-year-old man has died after a crash on Monday, according to the York County coroner.

Raymond E. "Skeet"Proctor Sr., of 800 block of Roosevelt Ave., York City, died at WellSpan Hospital York following a single-vehicle crash on June 20 in Abbottstown, Adam County.

His official cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, according to a coroner's report released on Friday.

The Pennsylvania State police continue to investigate the crash.

Proctor was born on July 12, 1938 in Frederick, MD to the late Raymond E Proctor and Ruth (nee DeLauder) Proctor.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred (nee Sexton) Proctor; three daughters: Juanita, Evanna and Rayette; his son Spence, his step-son Jerald; four grandchildren: Vincent Lockhart, Tyana George, Christian Lockhart, Madelyn Proctor; three step-grandchildren: Jerika Cornish, Jerald Proctor, Jr, Keevon Rice, his step-great-grandchild Jovias Rodriguez; his uncle Joseph Proctor; nephews: Daryl Hall and Ralph Hall Jr., and his niece Cathy Thomas.

His viewing is scheduled at Boulding Mortuary located at 471 Madison Avenue in York on June 29 from 9 to 10:30 a.m with a service to follow at 11 a.m.

He will be buried at Mt. Rose Cemetery, York.

To find out more about the arrangements or to send flowers you can go to: www.bouldingmortuaryinc.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
115K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Stamford, CT
Government
Stamford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Hall
Person
Ralph Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marine#Veteran#Accident#Wellspan Hospital York#The U S Marine Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Two Police Officers Hospitalized After Long Island Crash

Two police officers were hospitalized after their cruiser crashed on a busy Long Island roadway. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9 in Freeport. Nassau County Police First Precinct officers were responding to a call while traveling eastbound on East Seaman Avenue. The officers' vehicle left the...
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Victims Identified In Fairfield County Restaurant Shooting Police Call 'Tragic'

Police have identified the man who was gunned down and killed and another who was injured while inside a Fairfield County restaurant, saying the shootings are "tragic." The 54-year-old murder Stratford man who was killed around 12:55 a.m., Sunday, July 11, while inside the Copa Restaurant on Lexington Avenue in Bridgeport, has been identified as Joselito Calderon, of Stratford.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Body Found On Side Of Long Island Road

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body on the side of a Long Island road. A person walking by discovered the body in Middle Island on Whiskey Road, near Creekside Drive on Sunday, July 11 at approximately 7:30 a.m., Suffolk County Police said. The body was...
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

Clifton Pedestrian, 81, Struck, Killed Near Home

An 81-year-old Clifton resident was struck and killed Sunday morning a few doors down from his home. Marinus Lalumia, of Van Orden Place, was pronounced at the scene after a 2017 Honda HR-V driven by a 21-year-old Paterson man struck him as he crossed Hazel Street across from the Daughters of Miriam Center shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.
Quakertown, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Firefighters Battle Quakertown Fire

Firefighters knocked down a blaze that broke out at a Quakertown business Sunday morning. Smoke billowed from Thermocouple Technology Inc., located on the 300 block of New Street, around 11:30 a.m. Loud Labs Philadelphia posted video footage from the scene. Companies were on scene for several hours. The cause remains...
Tennessee StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Mom Of Abducted NJ Boy Found Dead In Tennessee

A New Jersey mom who’d gone missing after she and her 2-year-old son were abducted by the child’s father was found dead in Tennessee, authorities confirmed Sunday. The family of 24-year-old Yasmine Uyar of Rahway first disclosed the news late Saturday. Young Sebastian Rios had been found unharmed at a...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Man Stole, Sold Calf, Authorities Say

A Hudson Valley man is facing a misdemeanor larceny charge for allegedly stealing a calf and then selling it. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to a farm in the Town of Marbletown at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6. Authorities arrested a 30-year-old Olive man who investigators believe stole a Jersey-Holstein calf and sold it.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

CT Man Shot, Killed On City Street, Police Say

A Connecticut man was found shot and killed when police responded to a weapons complaint. The incident took place around 7:57 p.m., Saturday, July 10 in the area of 19 Bronson Street in Waterbury, in New Haven County, said Sgt. Robert Davis. According to Davis, when officers arrived on the...
CharitiesPosted by
Daily Voice

Friends Raising Funds For Funeral Of Long Island 21-Year-Old Who Died In Crash

Friends of a Long Island teen who was killed in a two-vehicle crash have started a GoFundMe effort to help raise money for his funeral. Demetrius Hall, age 21, of Bellport, was killed on Thursday, July 8, while traveling southbound on North Ocean Avenue in North Patchogue in a 2003 Honda Accord when it veered into the northbound lane and collided with a 1995 Peterbilt truck, according to police.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Allegedly Driving Drunk Strikes, Kills Pedestrian

A man has been charged with driving while intoxicated following a crash that killed a pedestrian overnight on a Long Island roadway. Shane Decamp, age 48, of Coram, was operating a 2016 Mazda CX-5 southbound in Melville in front of 400 Broadhollow Road at approximately 9:35 p.m. Friday, July 9 when his vehicle struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway from east to west, Suffolk County Police said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy