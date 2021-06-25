Monadnock Summer Lyceum to begin 52nd season Sunday

The Monadnock Summer Lyceum is about to embark on its 52nd season of inspiring speakers, but like last year, the weekly Sunday morning talks will be held via livestream. Bob Haring-Smith, co-chair of the Lyceum, said the committee made the decision earlier this year to stick with the online format for the entire 2021 season and despite things opening up that decision was done to ensure a season would go on uninterrupted if guidelines around the COVID-19 pandemic changed course.