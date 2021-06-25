Though hard to find, Rose of Sharon grows well in our climate

Q: I planted a packet of zinnia seeds this spring, and the plants are absolutely beautiful now. How do I save seeds from these flowers to plant next year?. A: Leave spent zinnia blossoms on the stems to die and dry out. Once the flowers are completely dry, the seeds are ready to save. Do so by pulling the petals from the center of each flower. The seeds are on the ends of the petals and are shaped like an arrowhead. They are brown and pointed on one end, with a broad base on the other end, and they are about 1/2-inch long. They will need to be stored properly. Take them inside and spread them out on a paper towel to dry. In a few days, when they are thoroughly dry, store them in a small plastic zipper bag. Print the name of the seeds on the outside of the bag and list the year they were stored. Place the plastic bags inside a box or jar in your refrigerator until they are ready to be planted the following spring.