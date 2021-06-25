Cancel
NBA Draft: Sixers to Interview Texas Tech's Terrence Shannon on Friday

By Justin Grasso
 16 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers are in full offseason mode. As the team dropped its Game 7 matchup against the Atlanta Hawks last Sunday, the Sixers have nothing more to look forward to in this season as they've been eliminated in the playoffs.

Now, it's time for the Sixers to put all of their energy and focus into the next season. This week, the NBA Draft combine kicked off in Chicago. As a long list of potential prospects flew out to Illinois to showcase their talent to NBA organizations, many players are meeting and working out with several teams during their time there.

Texas Tech prospect Terrence Shannon will be one of many candidates who will spend some time with the Sixers' front office as the Sophomore guard confirmed he has an interview set up with Philly's front office on Friday in Chicago.

Shannon, a six-foot-six Chicago-born guard, has bounced around since his High School playing days. After beginning his High School playing years at Lincoln Park High School in Chicago, he re-located to IMG Academy in Florida.

Following his High School career, where he built himself up to be a four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports, Shannon landed with the Texas Tech Raiders.

In his Freshman season, Shannon started in 20 of 29 games. Averaging 23 minutes on the floor, he put up just under 10 points per game and knocked down 47-percent of his shots from the field.

The following year, Shannon started in just 13 of 28 games. Although he came off the bench more, his playing time was up to 26 minutes per game. Despite his field goal percentage going down, Shannon averaged a career-best 12 points per game and shot significantly better from deep as he hit on 35-percent of his threes.

With two years of playing at Texas Tech under his belt, Shannon is looking forward to moving on to the next level.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

