Though Captain James T. Kirk was killed in Star Trek: Generations, William Shatner is not opposed to bringing the character back to life in the newest movie which is set to release in 2023. Of course, the 90-year-old does have a condition for his appearance, which only make sense. After all, what’s the point of bringing Captain Kirk back in a small part that doesn’t do anything for the plot of the movie? Using Shatner to draw in the viewers when his character doesn’t contribute to the movie isn’t going to happen.