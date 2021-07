Scott Kazmir's surprising comeback this spring did ultimately land him back to the big leagues, and now it'll also get the 37-year-old a pretty cool trip to Japan. Kazmir, who made two starts and one relief appearance for the Giants earlier this year before getting designated for assignment, was part of the United States Olympic baseball team roster released Friday morning. Kazmir cleared waivers last month and accepted an assignment to Triple-A. He has pitched well since his last appearance in the big leagues, allowing four total runs in three starts for the River Cats.