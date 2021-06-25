Halo Infinite Season 1 Titled “Heroes of Reach,” MP Character Story Content May be Coming
Microsoft and 343 Industries recently revealed a lot Halo Infinite multiplayer, but they’ve now dropped even info in the latest “Inside Infinite” blog post. Some of the new details are things we’ve heard before, including the fact that there will be no time-limit on leveling up battle passes (a feature more games should implement), but we also got some more color on how seasons will work. Seasons will run for around 3 months, with battle passes and regular in-game challenges rewarding players with “canon” cosmetics that make sense within the established Halo universe. That said, there will also be “Fracture” events that will potentially reward players with more out-there stuff, including that badass samurai armor we’ve seen.wccftech.com