Halo Infinite Season 1 Titled “Heroes of Reach,” MP Character Story Content May be Coming

Like many games nowadays, Halo Infinite is set to include its own battle pass system, a system that existed well before Fortnite, but was pioneered and made popular through the battle royale tycoon. We’ve seen other games like Call of Duty, Destiny, Apex Legends, and so many more incorporate this system, and now 343 Industries is going to do the same with Halo Infinite, but with a twist: it’s permanent. Yes, you heard that right, Halo Infinite’s battle pass will be permanent will stay with you forever until you complete it. This means that you won’t be forced to play each and every season, nor will you need to choose to play one or two live games, or become overwhelmed with too many games to play at one time. So, could Halo Infinite finally fix video game FOMO?