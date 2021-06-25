Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Halo Infinite Season 1 Titled “Heroes of Reach,” MP Character Story Content May be Coming

By Nathan Birch
wccftech.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft and 343 Industries recently revealed a lot Halo Infinite multiplayer, but they’ve now dropped even info in the latest “Inside Infinite” blog post. Some of the new details are things we’ve heard before, including the fact that there will be no time-limit on leveling up battle passes (a feature more games should implement), but we also got some more color on how seasons will work. Seasons will run for around 3 months, with battle passes and regular in-game challenges rewarding players with “canon” cosmetics that make sense within the established Halo universe. That said, there will also be “Fracture” events that will potentially reward players with more out-there stuff, including that badass samurai armor we’ve seen.

wccftech.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industries#Halo Multiplayer#Spartans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
TV Serieskeengamer.com

Halo Is Losing a Showrunner for TV Series After Season 1

While most of the focus might be on the Master Chief’s return in Halo Infinite, the franchise has been broadening its horizons beyond video games. Currently, a TV series centering on the human vs. Covenant conflict is in the works. However, the production will need to start looking for a new person to lead the show moving forward. According to Variety, Halo is losing a showrunner, Steven Kane, for the upcoming TV series after the end of Season 1.
Video GamesTVOvermind

Could Halo’s Infinite Battle Passes Fix Video Game FOMO?

Like many games nowadays, Halo Infinite is set to include its own battle pass system, a system that existed well before Fortnite, but was pioneered and made popular through the battle royale tycoon. We’ve seen other games like Call of Duty, Destiny, Apex Legends, and so many more incorporate this system, and now 343 Industries is going to do the same with Halo Infinite, but with a twist: it’s permanent. Yes, you heard that right, Halo Infinite’s battle pass will be permanent will stay with you forever until you complete it. This means that you won’t be forced to play each and every season, nor will you need to choose to play one or two live games, or become overwhelmed with too many games to play at one time. So, could Halo Infinite finally fix video game FOMO?
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Halo Infinite needs strong anti-cheat, or it's in big trouble

If there's one thing that's clear about Halo Infinite, it's that 343 Industries is aiming to propel the Halo franchise back into the limelight with what looks to be one of the most exciting multiplayer experiences ever (check out the Halo Infinite multiplayer gameplay reveal if you haven't already). Between...
TV SeriesSiliconera

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Character Posters Feature Leon and Claire

Ahead of the official release of Resident Evil Infinite Darkness, Netflix Geeked shared new character-focused posters, which include ones for series mainstays Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy. Additionally, character posters for new characters Jason and Shen Mei are included in this batch of images. The character posters for Resident...
Video Gamesplayer.one

Halo Infinite: Devs Vow Players Would Never Have to Grind Battle Passes

Halo Infinite developers said in a recent insider report that they’re not forcing people to grind so many hours to unlock all Battle Pass rewards. Battle Passes are a staple in many live service games where players get certain rewards after reaching specific thresholds. To get more, some players pay to get premium rewards.
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Halo Infinite, a former modder on board the team: from MCC in VR to hiring!

It is not uncommon for particularly skilled video game fans to attract the attention of professional developers with their creations. It is much less common to see these independent talents being hired by a large software house! And this is exactly what happened to a skilled Modder, who in recent years had dabbled in the conversion of traditional titles into experiences to be lived in Virtual Reality. Active on the net as “Nibre”, the user had over time created, in particular, MotherVR, a Mod entirely dedicated to Alien Isolation. With the latter, the acclaimed Xenomorph-themed horror was transformed on PC into an even more disturbing adventure, to be experienced in first-person via the VR viewer.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Halo Infinite VR May Be Coming As 343 Hires Halo VR Mod Maker

Several high-profile games over the past few years have created virtual reality segments for fans, and now hints are starting to drop that 343 Industries is no exception. The company recently hired Nibre, who had previously been working on a Halo VR mod, hinting that Halo Infinite VR might be coming soon.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Phil Spencer Says Halo Infinite Will Not Determine Future For The IP

Microsoft has spent quite a bit of money acquiring studios to make their first-party lineup even stronger. This could be a big generation for Microsoft’s Xbox brand, but more importantly, there are past IPs that the company is still reliant on for fan enjoyment. One of those is Halo which is set to receive a new installment later this year. Of course, with that said, it looks like even if the new installment fails to meet the fan’s expectations, the franchise will continue to go on. That’s at least according to the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer.
Video GamesKotaku

Halo: Reach Fans Spent Decade Trying To Save Doomed Character

A group of Halo glitch hunters have figured out a way to save one of the doomed members of Halo: Reach’s Noble Team. In Halo: Reach, you are tasked with fighting off the Covenant as a part of the famed Noble Team. Throughout the events of Reach, members of Noble Team, either heroically or unluckily, die one-by-one until your character, Noble Six, is the last not-that-long-standing Spartan. Through an exhaustive process of breaking out of bounds, dodging cutscene triggers, and pushing a motionless NPC through the game, Termacious Trickocity—a team of Halo glitch stunters—figured out how to spare one of your comrades, Emile, from his grim fate...sorta.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Sign Up for the Halo Infinite Beta

Here's how to sign up for the Halo Infinite beta coming soon in Summer 2021. During the E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda Games show, 343 Industries announced in a blog post that there will be limited pre-release technical previews for Halo Infinite this summer that will allow players the opportunities to help the devs stress test and improve the game on the road to its launch. Here's how to register with the Halo Insider program and potentially participate in Halo Infinite's upcoming beta tests.
Video GamesGamespot

Halo Infinite's Esports Plans Include In-Game Content You Can Buy

Halo has always been a major eSports franchise, and this is set to continue in new and exciting ways with Halo Infinite later this year. In a blog post, 343's eSports lead, Tashi, outlined the various ways in which Microsoft is upping the ante with Halo Infinite. This includes the ability to purchase in-game content from Halo Infinite, with some of the money going to your favorite team.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Every Spartan Is Meant To Feel Unique In Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite without a doubt is at the forefront of many Xbox fan’s minds right now. After a great showing during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 conference earlier this month, Halo Infinite has quickly climbed up many people’s most anticipated upcoming games this holiday season. This past Sunday, our very own Iron Lords Podcast sat down with 343’s Multiplayer Systems Designer Patrick Wren who has been hard at work on Halo Infinite’s multiplayer.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Diablo 4 comes with character customizations

For the first time, Diablo 4 will allow players to change their characters’ hair, eye and beard colors and visually customize these characters with jewellery, tattoos and more. In addition, thanks to the new paint system, you will be able to change your armor color as you wish. In a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy