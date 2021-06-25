Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

‘Give Credit Where It's Due': TikToker Speaks Out About Black Creator Strike

NBC Philadelphia
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Friday, TikTok creator Erick Louis posted a video set to "Thot S---," the new Megan Thee Stallion song. In the video, Louis, 21, looks as though he's about to dance to the track as the words "MADE A DANCE TO THIS SONG" are displayed on the screen above his head. Then, he holds up both middle fingers as the text displayed on the screen changes to say, "SIKE. THIS APP WOULD BE NOTHING WITHOUT [BLACK] PEOPLE."

www.nbcphiladelphia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktoker#Nbcnews Com#App#Nbcnews Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral VideosVox

Digital blackface led to TikTok’s first strike

Earlier this June, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Shit” was poised to take over TikTok. It’s compulsively danceable and full of quotable “Hot Girl Summer”-isms, but a scroll through the song’s official sound on the app unveils a wasteland of mediocre lip-syncs and unimaginative — to say the least — dance trends.
Theater & DanceA.V. Club

Black TikTokers, tired of being ripped off, will not create a dance for “Thot Shit”

The cycle of popular songs on TikTok has been clear for a while now. A musician releases a track, a viral dance arises and millions of users take their shot at acing it, some of them gaining fame because of it—and then a new song comes along. However, a glitch in the Matrix occurred when “Thot Shit” by Megan Thee Stallion was released and no Black creator stepped in to choreograph a new viral dance for white users to latch onto. It’s called attention to how Black creators drive internet culture and trends, with white people consistently co-opting and profiting off their ideas. There’s now been a deliberate effort by many Black users to not create a dance for the song.
Behind Viral Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Black TikTok User Calls Out App For Censoring Pro Black Content

TikTok has quickly become the app of choice for many young content creators. The impressive algorithm allows everyday users to go viral without an enormous following, giving the app its charm. Additionally, the app has quickly become the premier destination for breaking new artists into the music industry. In recent...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Op-Ed: It’s about time Black creators of pop culture were paid for their art

Black creators on TikTok recently went on strike, refusing to choreograph dance moves for Megan Thee Stallion’s latest drop. The absence is noticeable. #BlackTikTokStrike drives home the fact that Black creators have long helped to make American popular culture — from music, to dance, to fashion, to our lexicon. And it highlights the failure to recognize and reward Black creators monetarily for their innovations. To make matters worse, Black creators’ moves are often imitated by white artists, who use those moves to advance their careers.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

The 'Fly on the Wall' Snapchat Stories Are About as Real As '1,000 Ways to Die'

The internet is full of faked videos that are designed in such a way that they're trying to come off as real, or they intentionally "blur the lines" between reality and dramatic re-enactment. Sometimes the dramatic re-enactments go a little too far, and whoever's making said viral clip is hoping that more than a few people share it because they think they're watching something that is legitimate and in no way faked.
Behind Viral VideosGizmodo

TikTok Blocked Creators From Using 'Black Lives Matter' In Their Bios

TikTok, a company that’s no stranger to content moderation concerns, set off some major red flags this week when it erroneously blocked popular creators from including phrases like “Black Lives Matter” in their bio’s. At the time, TikTok claimed the phrases were “inappropriate content”—an issue that the company promises it has fixed.
Theater & DancePosted by
The Independent

‘We are just going to let them keep flailing’: Black creators on TikTok go on indefinite ‘strike’ to protest dance appropriation

Black creators on TikTok have gone on a “strike” to challenge the appropriation of their content by white users.As part of the strike, users have refused to choreograph dances to Megan Thee Stallion’s new song “Thot S***”. The creators aim to prove that the video-sharing app depends on their creativity to boost viral trends and that their work is routinely adapted by white creators who don’t credit them.The 26-year-old rapper’s new song has been used in more than 168,000 TikTok videos since Thursday (24 June), and has amassed over 15 million streams on Spotify. Despite the song’s popularity, no particular...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Woman shuts down homophobic Karen who called to complain about her company’s Pride Month post in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok shows a woman named Hannah completely shutting down a homophobic Karen over the phone. Hannah, or @actuallynothx on TikTok, posted a now viral video of her conversation with the Karen, saying in the caption that the caller was mad because the company Hannah works for posted about Pride Month on social media. The TikTok has received over 700,000 views and about 130,000 likes.
Utah Stateksl.com

Black Lives Matter Utah founder Lex Scott stands in solidarity with Black TikTokers on strike

Lex Scott, founder of the Utah chapter of Black Lives Matter, chants as protesters and counterprotesters clash outside of the Cottonwood Heights Police Department in Cottonwood Heights on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Yukai Peng, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of Black TikTok creators have agreed to not create new dances for the platform in protest of white creators gaining millions of followers for performing dances they didn't create without giving due credit to the original Black choreographers.
Theater & DancePosted by
The Independent

Tiktok’s Black viral dance creators being taken for granted is a new variant of old injustices

Black TikTokers have had enough, and they have gone on strike. Last week, a sprawling group of Black TikTok users, who are known for creating freely available viral dances for other users to jam out to, announced that they would not be creating a dance for rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s recent release “Thot S**t”, which was pegged by industry insiders and social media users alike to be a viral dance sensation. Their demands? That Black creators, who choreograph the bulk of TikTok’s most popular dance routines, are recognised for their labour.“I never thought I’d live to see the day that...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘It’s really sad that people are trying to segregate children’: White TikTokers blasted for adopting Black child

A white TikTok influencer couple that posts under the username @happilyevansafterr faced backlash after making videos about the adoption of their Black son, Abriel. Reposting in honor of Juneteenth coming up! Let’s be the change! ✊🏾✊🏻#juneteenth #adoption #foryou #bethechange. ♬ Don’t Give Up On Me (From “Five Feet Apart”) –...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is not acceptable’: TikToker accuses adult influencer of ‘pedophile baiting’ by editing her photos to look like a teen

A TikToker accused an adult social media influencer of pedophile baiting in a viral video. The TikToker alleges the influencer edits her explicit content to make herself appear younger than she really is. The TikTok video, posted by @bekahdayyy on June 21, alleges the user—@cosmickitty143 on Instagram—took it “past the...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Viral TikTok shows woman literally dragged away from proposal so she doesn’t ruin the surprise

Sometimes our excitement gets the better of us, however honourable our intentions.That’s why, when one woman was about to witness a family member’s surprise proposal, she was swiftly removed from the scene.Her loved-ones decided not to tell her about the romantic plans because they knew she would be “extra” about it and possibly ruin the moment for the couple.It fell to her husband to ensure she kept schtum, so he crept up behind her and dragged her away, his hand over her mouth.The incident was captured on film and later shared on TikTok, with the video racking up more...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

TikTok’s algorithm misreads creator’s pro-Black profile as a threat

TikTok blocked users of its Creator Marketplace from using the word “black” and phrases like “Black Lives Matter” in their bios, as the algorithm flagged them as “inappropriate content”.Creator Ziggi Tyler discovered the issue attempting to update his bio; the words “Black,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Black people," “Black success,” “Pro-Black,” and “I am a Black man” were not accepted. “Pro-white” and “supporting white supremacy” were accepted by TikTok’s algorithms without issue.TikTok’s Creator Marketplace is currently in invite-only beta testing, but aims to connect creators with brands for sponsorship deals.TikTok said that the app mistakenly flagged phrases because its hate speech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy