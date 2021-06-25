Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Beyond Meat Burger vs. Beyond Meat IPO: How Much Would You Have If You Put Your Dinner Money Into the IPO?

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r3u73_0af9eMV600

Beyond Meat has made waves in the food industry by serving up plant-based products that mimic the characteristics of real beef. Proponents swear the company’s products are healthier and taste just as good, if not better, than real beef. Shares of Beyond Meat stock have made waves of their own, as the company’s 2019 IPO was the best-performing U.S. IPO since 2000, and shares have continued to rise since then. One way to spell out just how great Beyond Meat’s stock performance has been is to imagine a hypothetical scenario in which an investor purchased shares of the company’s stock instead of one package of its main product. Here’s how all of the math breaks down.

Find Out: How Much Money Would You Have: Tesla Model S vs. Tesla Stock
And More: What If You Had Invested In Apple Stock Instead of Buying the First iPhone

Cost of Beyond Meat Burger

There’s no record of what the price of Beyond Meat Burgers was in stores on the day that the stock went public. However, as of June 23, 2021, the standard package of Beyond Meat Burgers went for $4.34 in Walmart stores.

Tips: How To Diversify Your Portfolio by Investing In Small Businesses

Price of Beyond Meat Stock

Beyond Meat priced its IPO on May 1, 2019, at a price of $25 per share. That gave the company an initial market cap of $1.46 billion. If investors picked up shares of Beyond Meat stock that day instead of buying the product at a grocery store, they would have owned an estimated 0.1736 shares of Beyond Meat.

Helpful: Answers to the Investing Questions You’re Embarrassed To Ask

Current Value Today

The cost of a packet of Beyond Meat Burgers can vary based on which store it is at and which ongoing promotions are affecting its price. Beyond Meat has reduced the cost of its burgers since it originally began selling them, however, so it’s fair to say that the price of the patties has, in many cases, gone down slightly since they were first introduced.

Beyond Meat stock, on the other hand, has been an absolute home run. Although shares can be volatile, those who bought at the IPO price and held on have been richly rewarded. As of the close of business on June 23, 2021, Beyond Meat shares traded at $147.44. While well below the company’s 52-week high of $221, investors in the initial IPO have made nearly six times their initial investment at current levels. Even investors who took profits on the first day made out handsomely, as the stock opened at $46 per share and closed its first day of trading at $65.75, up 163% from its IPO price.

More Help: Top Investing Tips for Those Who Don’t Follow the Market

A hypothetical investor who chose to buy shares in the Beyond Meat IPO as opposed to buying a package of the company’s plant-based burgers would be sitting pretty at today’s prices, at least in terms of percentage gain. Though the dollar amounts involved would have been small, that initial $4.34 investment into the company’s stock would now be worth $25.60, or nearly six times more valuable.

Find Out: If You Invested $1,000 in These Cryptocurrencies a Year Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now

The Bottom Line

No one would have gotten rich by purchasing a fraction of a share of Beyond Meat stock, even at its IPO price. However, if you imagine a scenario in which an investor bought 173 shares in the IPO instead of almost 1,000 packages of Beyond Meat, the numbers start to get more meaningful. At those levels, a $4,325 investment would have turned into $25,507, for a net profit of more than $21,000. At the company’s 52-week high of $221 per share, that investment would have risen to $38,233.

The bottom line is that investing in the long-term growth of a company is usually more profitable than buying its products. Granted, you can’t consume and enjoy 173 shares of stock, but at its peak price, you could have converted your Beyond Meat shares into over 8,800 packages of the company’s burgers. Even if you ate one package a day every day, you’d be looking at over 24 years of burgers in your pantry.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: June 25, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Beyond Meat Burger vs. Beyond Meat IPO: How Much Would You Have If You Put Your Dinner Money Into the IPO?

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Beyond Meat#Tesla Model S#Tesla Stock#Beyond Meat Burgers#The Beyond Meat Ipo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Celebrities
Related
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Beyond Meat

On Thursday, shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $139.9. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
IndustryThrillist

Beyond Meat Is Releasing Plant-Based Chicken Strips in Restaurants This Week

Plant-based chicken substitutes aren't entirely new, even if they haven't become as ubiquitous as plant-based burgers quite yet. Morningstar Farms has had plant-based chicken patties for a while, as well as chicken tenders that were released more recently, and KFC is serving Beyond's fried chicken, to name just a couple of options.
Agriculturemix929.com

Beyond Meat brings back alt-meat chicken offering with launch of tenders

(Reuters) -Beyond Meat Inc brought back a chicken offering to its product portfolio with the launch of plant-based chicken tenders on Thursday as the faux-meat maker looks to capitalize on booming demand for meat alternatives amid a shift towards healthy eating in the pandemic. The company is launching the product...
AgricultureZacks.com

Bear of the Day: Beyond Meat (BYND)

BYND - Free Report) . After a meteoric rise that saw Beyond Meat shares rally more than 900% in the first three months as a public company in 2019, those shares fell back to earth and have mostly trended sideways over the past two years, never quite living up to the potential of the company’s extraordinary promise.
AgricultureLaredo Morning Times

Beyond Meat introduces chicken tenders to a crowded U.S. market

Beyond Meat Inc.'s breaded faux-chicken tenders are launching Thursday, ending a long wait for investors hoping to see if the company can replicate its success in plant-based beef. Chicken is the most popular meat in the U.S., so converting even a portion of existing demand to plant-based would be a...
El Segundo, CAStreet.Com

Beyond Meat Unveils Plant-Based Chicken Tenders at U.S. Eateries

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report unveiled plant-based chicken tenders at restaurants across the U.S. The tenders are crafted to look, cook and taste like traditional chicken tenders, the El Segundo, Calif., alternative-meat company says. "We’re innovating the poultry market with the new Beyond Chicken Tenders,” Chief Innovation Officer Dariush...
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Reconsider Beyond Meat Stock?

As the U.S. economy continues along the path of recovery from the pandemic, the most resilient companies are bouncing back and posting solid earnings reports. Businesses such as lululemon athletica and Starbucks are seeing strong earnings results after big pandemic-related declines. But other companies are still struggling as businesses because of lingering pandemic issues, and it's unclear when, or if, they're going to get back on track.
Chicago, ILprogressivegrocer.com

DoorDash Partners With Beyond Meat on Summer Grilling Kits

E-commerce platform DoorDash is helping consumers prepare for July 4th barbecue celebrations — without taking a last-minute trip to the grocery store — by partnering with Beyond Meat Inc., to offer plant-based grilling kits for delivery. Featuring the Beyond Burger, the grilling kits also offer a custom grilling mitt, an...
StocksForbes

Beyond Meat, Inc Ranked Among Today’s Trending Stocks

Q.ai uses advanced quantitative techniques and artificial intelligence to generate investment recommendations. The stock market rallied today after a minor pullback yesterday, shoving aside worries about covid-19, growth rates, and slipping bond yields signaling some trouble on the horizon. The Dow Jones was the major winner, pushing up over 350 points, and reversing yesterday’s losses - apparently, the dip has been bought. Reopening stocks and financials were surging more than 2.5% in some cases, as General Motors led the way up 3.5% after an upgrade from Wedbush on its future prospects. Big Tech was muted, however, as President Biden took aim with an executive order to encourage federal agencies to adopt push-back policies to some of their competitive practices.
AgriculturePosted by
The Motley Fool

Partnership Sends Beyond Meat 7% Higher Monday

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), a food company offering a list of revolutionary plant-based proteins designed to taste similar to animal-based proteins, jumped as much as 7% higher after the company announced a partnership with DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) for a summer on-demand delivery kit. So what. The two companies decided to...
StocksHerald & Review

Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now or Stay Invested?

The stock market is known for its volatility, and that can be intimidating -- especially if you have your life savings tied up in your investments. While the S&P 500 has experienced a phenomenal year since the market bottomed out last spring, stock market crashes are inevitable. This upward trajectory can't last forever, and some experts believe another crash is right around the corner.
Retailvegoutmag.com

You Can Get a Beyond Meat Grilling Kit Delivered On-Demand for July 4th

Fire up the grill, because Beyond Meat and DoorDash have partnered to fulfill all of your backyard BBQ needs. DoorDash and Beyond Meat have teamed up to offer limited-edition July 4th grilling kits to help customers host the ultimate BBQ featuring this summer’s hottest grilling essential, plant-based burgers. The kits are available exclusively on DoorDash for on-demand delivery from DashMart, a new DoorDash and Beyond Meat have teamed up to offer limited-edition July 4th grilling kits to help customers host the ultimate BBQ featuring this summer’s hottest grilling essential, plant-based burgers. The kits are available exclusively on DoorDash for on-demand delivery from DashMart, a new type of convenience store owned, operated, and curated by DoorDash. Get your grilling essentials without making that last-minute trip to the grocery store.
Environmentamericanpeoplenews.com

Consumer preferences driving brands to go green

Going green seems to be the mantra by several brands, which are opting for sustainable packaging of their products. Consider the following: Dabur is removing outer paper cartons from its toothpaste brand Dabur Red Paste; Flipkart is working towards reducing the need for an outer layer of packaging and has eliminated all single-use plastic packaging. Further, Mondelez India has announced a grant to Hasiru Dala, an NGO that will recycle multi layered plastic (MLP) which is a prominent packaging material used by the company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy