IRS Offers Free Child Tax Credit Tool Help to Families

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 16 days ago
In a press release Wednesday, the IRS announced that it is partnering with non-profit organizations, churches community groups and others in 12 cities to help eligible families register for the Child Tax Credit. The objective is to help those who normally do not file a federal tax return to either file a 2020 income tax return or register for the monthly installment payments of the advance child tax credit by using the Non-filer Sign-up Tool.

The tool was created in order to help those who do not ordinarily owe federal income taxes register for the child tax credit. The 2021 Advance Child Tax Credit is fully refundable, meaning that even if you do not ordinarily file a tax return, you are entitled to the full benefit.

The IRS and partner groups will help people quickly file income tax returns and register for the monthly payments that will begin on July 15. The events will take place over two weekends, June 25-26 and July 9-10.

Event locations are as follows:

  • Atlanta
  • New York
  • Detroit
  • Houston
  • Los Angeles
  • Las Vegas
  • Miami
  • Milwaukee
  • Philadelphia
  • Phoenix
  • St. Louis
  • Washington D.C.

Parents will need to have the following information available with them at the events:

  • Social Security numbers for their children
  • Social Security numbers or Tax Identification Numbers for themselves and their spouse
  • a reliable mailing address
  • an email address
  • their bank account information if they want to receive their payment by direct deposit

The IRS is taking the initiative to host these events to boost awareness and do all it can to help eligible families receive the credit. A full list of event details for your city can be found here .

If you are unable to attend one of these events, the IRS encourages you to use the non-filer sign-up tool here .

The efforts are to ensure those who are eligible will be able to start receiving the first $300 monthly payment on July 15. Monthly payments will last through December, amounting to $1,800, half of the full $3,600 benefit .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : IRS Offers Free Child Tax Credit Tool Help to Families

