Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

How To Make Extra Money Renting Out Your Home as an Airbnb

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bW8t2_0af9df7000

Airbnb rentals are in demand this summer, according to Guesty, the world’s leading management platform for the short-term and vacation rental industry. “ The U.S. is seeing a major increase in Airbnb and short-term rentals in urban cities across the United States during summer 2021,” said Andrew Wasserstein, communications and branding manager at Guesty. According to Guesty, the top U.S. cities for Airbnb rentals this summer are Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Diego, Dallas and Austin, with a 71%-294% increase in summer Airbnb bookings compared to last summer.

2021 Small Business Spotlight: Check Out Our Small Business Stories, Plus the Nominated Businesses Near You
Check Out: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

And the interest in Airbnb rentals is not likely to die out after summer fades away. Advantages like extra space and amenities that aren’t practical for hotels to offer guests allow Airbnb (and companies like it) to occupy their own unique niche in the lodging industry.

So what should you do if you think your property would make a good Airbnb listing? The simple answer is: Find out what you can potentially make and decide if it’s worth it. Here’s what you need to consider to find out if becoming an Airbnb host could turn into a lucrative side hustle that will help you earn more .

How Much Can You Make by Listing Your Property on Airbnb?

How much you can make by listing your property on Airbnb depends on several factors. If you want to play around with the numbers, use this Airbnb calculator to estimate what you might make in one month. According to Airbnb, the estimate assumes 15 booked nights each month at forecasted daily prices, which are average prices for listings with a similar location, listing type and guest capacity.

Options: 30 Odd Jobs That Pay Insanely Well

You can also do your own research to see what you come up with.

“There is a tremendous amount of variability here based on the profile of the property, amenities and of course, location, location, location,” said David Goldberg, founder and CEO of Curos and an Airbnb owner. “If you are considering listing your property on Airbnb or other sites for vacation rental the first step is to do competitive research.”

Find Out: Are You Missing Out on Free Money? 80% of Americans Aren’t Taking Advantage of COVID Relief

Goldberg suggested looking at rental listings for comparable properties in your neighborhood to help you determine your own pricing. Here are some questions provided by Goldberg to help you evaluate each comparable Airbnb listing you find in your area:

  • What is the nightly rate?
  • What is the average nightly rate?
  • Do you see seasonality in the pricing?
  • What is demand like in your area? (You can tell this pretty easily by how booked comparable properties are and what nightly price they are commanding.)
  • What upcharges are comparable properties charging?
  • How much is the cleaning fee?
  • Do they charge for extra guests or perhaps more on weekend nights?

Keep More of Your Money: 50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money

Goldberg also recommended asking yourself if your property would stand out among the comparable listings. If so, why and would those reasons help you get more for it? If not, what can you do to make it stand out, and what would that cost?

What You Need To Know Before Listing Your Property

Before listing your property on Airbnb, here are few things to consider that could help you have a smoother and more successful experience as an Airbnb host.

Tips: 37 Life Hacks That Will Save You Money

Think Twice About Charging a Much Cheaper Rate Than the Competition

If you’re tempted to price your property much cheaper than other nearby Airbnb rentals in an attempt to stay booked solid, you may want to think again.

“Your price attracts a certain type of people,” said Vivi Dahms of Adventure Your World . “Our friend listed his house (just a two- minute walking distance from our house) for the cheapest price in town, attracting the type of people that would either end up having a party, leave the house dirty or constantly message for the tiniest things. He was always fully booked, yet he had a lot of trouble and was in constant contact with Airbnb. So before listing, ask yourself what kind of guests you want and how much involvement you desire.”

Helpful: 101 Easy Ways To Save Money Daily

High-Quality Photos Are a Must

Nick Brennan, founder and CEO of My UK Sim Card , suggests getting professional photos taken of the property you’re planning to list. “ I’m also an Airbnb guest, and so often I lose interest in a listing if the photos are poor quality,” he said. “Basically, make your place look like you’re ready to sell it, and then take photos!”

Stop: 50 Ways You’re Throwing Money Away

You May Want To Consider Hiring a Third Party

“Before listing, you need to consider how you’ll manage check-ins and check-outs , laundry and cleaning,” Brennan said. “It’s definitely something you can do yourself, but you might also want to consider using a third-party Airbnb managing company who will deal with everything, and take a percentage of the fee for the booking. That’s what I do, and it works really well. I don’t have to do anything.”

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: June 25, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How To Make Extra Money Renting Out Your Home as an Airbnb

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbnb Rentals#Renting#Curos#Americans#Covid Relief Goldberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Celebrities
Related
IRSPosted by
Kiplinger

Know the Rules for Renting Out Your Vacation Home

If you own a vacation home, you've probably considered renting it out occasionally to help offset some of the costs. As it happens, Uncle Sam has considered this possibility too and is poised to collect some of that income depending on the number of days each year the property is rented.
EconomyYakima Herald Republic

The Best 25 Side Hustles to Make Extra Money in 2021

Side hustles, also known as side gigs, are paid projects you do outside your main job. They can be a great way to pay off debt or earn more money on the side. They can also be a means to tap into unused skills and explore your passions. And if you really want to get creative, you can use a unique side hustle as a testing ground for a business idea.Looking for a ready-made side hustle? Or maybe a creative gig you can use to carve out a niche for yourself outside of your full-time job? Either way, you’ve come to the right place. We curated the best side hustle ideas we’ve come across.
Personal FinanceStreet.Com

6 Easy Ways to Make Extra Money This Summer

Summer can be a wonderful time to kick back and relax, plus you can usually find some cheap and free activities to do around town. Believe it or not, it can also be a wonderful time to crank things up and earn extra money without taking on a stressful second job. Ready to give it a go? Take a chance on the self-employed life this summer through a side hustle.
Economymyrtlebeachsc.com

How to Make Money From Home Quickly and Easily

Today, we are all always looking for various ways of making more money. However, our schedules and daily lives often require us to spend more time at home than at the office. Luckily, there are some great ways of making money from home which can be both easy and quick, depending on what you’d like to do. So, let’s see those jobs that you can do from home in order to make some extra money easily.
Real Estatemoneytalksnews.com

9 Ways to Earn Extra Income With Your Home

Between mortgage costs and hidden homeownership costs, we spend a ton of money on our homes. But what if your home could give a little back? It’s possible to put your home to work for you, bringing in extra income and offsetting some costs associated with it. Following are several...
House Renthudsonvalleystylemagazine.com

How to Make Your Hudson Valley Rental Feel Like Home

According to Statista.com, “The share of Americans who rent their home is 27%, the share of non-homeowners who can’t afford to buy a home is 43%, the share of renters living in single-family homes in the US is 42%, and the share of renters under 30 years old in the US is 49%.”
Small Businessthebalance.com

How To Make Money Online

The expansion of e-commerce in recent years has launched many new companies that provide opportunities for conducting business online. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, e-commerce sales in the first quarter of 2021 alone were estimated at $215 billion. E-commerce businesses have helped to shape and create new ways to...
Economymoneycrashers.com

Buying a Vacation Home as an Investment Rental Property – Pros & Cons

It sounds so sexy: Buy a vacation rental property to rent out for most of the year, and occasionally use it yourself just for fun. And it can work out well — if you go into it with the mindset of operating a hospitality business. If you go into it starry-eyed, daydreaming about buying a second home and getting other people to pay for it, prepare for a rude awakening.
EconomyPosted by
Best Life

This Is How Much Money Middle-Aged People Make in Your State, Data Shows

In your youth, you may have dreaded becoming middle-aged for all of its negative connotations. But if you've already reached this particular life stage, you've probably noticed some major perks, like being comfortable in your own skin, having kids who are old enough to help you do chores, and, most of all, being at the peak of your career. That can translate into some serious financial gains as you finally hit your career stride, putting your days of paltry pay far in your rearview mirror. But just how much are people making as they hit those middle years? The financial website GOBankingRates recently crunched the numbers using data from the United States Census Bureau and found that it varies significantly based on location. State by state, they've pinpointed the median income for households where the homeowner is between 45 and 64 years old. Read on to learn how much money middle-aged people are making on average in your home state in 2021, and see how your salary compares.

Comments / 0

Community Policy