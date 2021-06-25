8 Cool and Affordable Tech Gadgets To Look Out For This Year

Cancel
It’s difficult to be a consumer who loves the latest technology but doesn’t have much money to spare. Tech tools and gadgets frequently feature jaw-dropping prices. And we’re not just talking hundreds of dollars, but thousands — and, in some rare cases, millions. The Hart Audio D&W Aural Pleasure loudspeakers retail for $4.7 million, and the iPad 2 Gold History Edition retails for $7.8 million . Surely these exorbitantly costly items aren’t run-of-the-mill, but even more appropriately priced tech, like a Microsoft Surface Pro X goes for about a grand and just about anything from Apple is ostensibly designed to break the bank.

Fortunately, not all tech is priced for only the top earners of society; you can actually fetch some pretty slick new products for a reasonable amount of money. What is “reasonable,” you ask? For the purpose of this story, let’s just say anything $100 and under. On that note, let’s take a look at some of the hottest new tech products that make sense for your budget.

Last updated: June 25, 2021 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2jAn_0af9dOIl00

Moleskine Paper Tablet

    May the writers, artists and notetakers rejoice at this handy notebook that isn’t a notebook at all — at least, not in the traditional sense. The Moleskine Paper Tablet, designed to look just like the legendary Moleskine notebook, enables users to digitize, edit and organize their handwritten (or hand-stylus) creations on the go, and seamlessly upload their work to the cloud. You can get one for just over $22 on Amazon .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36yZdK_0af9dOIl00

    Ring Stick Up Cam Battery

      Ring cameras are frequently used not only to see who’s at the door but also to catch porch thieves in the act . The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is an HD security camera that gives users motion-activated notifications and enables two-way talk. It’s cordless so you can stick it anywhere — no outlet needed. You can buy it on Amazon for $99.99 .

      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rt338_0af9dOIl00

      Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.

      Who doesn’t love the world’s most famous (and heroic) plumbers: the Super Mario Bros.? Their mischief and adventures are now available on a new handheld device. In addition to Super Mario Bros., you can also play Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels on this golden gadget. Buy it directly from the Nintendo Store for $49.99 .

      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BjaTY_0af9dOIl00

      LARQ Purifying Water Bottle

      A recent study by NSF International found that more than half of Americans are concerned about drinking water from the tap , and while filtration devices can’t quash worries in all areas (like say, Flint, Michigan, where water is plagued with lead ), some have been proven to have a positive effect by removing impurities . The LARQ purifying water bottle promises biochemical-free hydration on the go. A 17-ounce bottle costs $95 and you can buy it here at the LARQ store .

      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x6iwO_0af9dOIl00

      Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller

      Climate change is making drought more prevalent, which is a real downer for humanity in general, but also for your lawn and/or garden . A good sprinkler system can save you money and water . The Wyze 8-Zone Smart Irrigation Controller enables users to control their irrigation system from anywhere via the Wyze app, and you can get notified when your system is running. Get it from Home Depot for $57.98 .

      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s46DX_0af9dOIl00

      Therabody Wave Duo Smart Roller

      Foam rollers are all the rage, but are they smart in the tech sense? They are now. The Therabody Wave Duo smart roller brings our aching backs vibration therapy and an app to set up personalized tension-releasing exercises and recovery. Snag your own here for $99 .

      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPjjV_0af9dOIl00

      Urbanista Sydney Bluetooth Speaker

      Want a Bluetooth speaker to take on the go that’s as sonorous as it is long-lasting? Check out the Urbanista Sydney Bluetooth Speaker, which can play for up to five hours. It’s small enough to slip into your tote bag and goes for $80.24 at Walmart .

      https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DyLAw_0af9dOIl00

      Chipolo ONE Loudest Water Resistant Bluetooth Key Finder

      The age-old question, “Where are my keys?!” is finally answered thanks to the Chipolo ONE (2020) - Loudest Water Resistant Bluetooth Key Finder. Clip it onto your key ring or any other small object you’re perpetually losing track of and via an app, you can hear it calling to you from around the house. You can buy one on Amazon for $25 .

      This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 8 Cool and Affordable Tech Gadgets To Look Out For This Year

