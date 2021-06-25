8 Cool and Affordable Tech Gadgets To Look Out For This Year

It’s difficult to be a consumer who loves the latest technology but doesn’t have much money to spare. Tech tools and gadgets frequently feature jaw-dropping prices. And we’re not just talking hundreds of dollars, but thousands — and, in some rare cases, millions. The Hart Audio D&W Aural Pleasure loudspeakers retail for $4.7 million, and the iPad 2 Gold History Edition retails for $7.8 million . Surely these exorbitantly costly items aren’t run-of-the-mill, but even more appropriately priced tech, like a Microsoft Surface Pro X goes for about a grand and just about anything from Apple is ostensibly designed to break the bank.

Fortunately, not all tech is priced for only the top earners of society; you can actually fetch some pretty slick new products for a reasonable amount of money. What is “reasonable,” you ask? For the purpose of this story, let’s just say anything $100 and under. On that note, let’s take a look at some of the hottest new tech products that make sense for your budget.

Moleskine Paper Tablet

Last updated: June 25, 2021

May the writers, artists and notetakers rejoice at this handy notebook that isn’t a notebook at all — at least, not in the traditional sense. The Moleskine Paper Tablet, designed to look just like the legendary Moleskine notebook, enables users to digitize, edit and organize their handwritten (or hand-stylus) creations on the go, and seamlessly upload their work to the cloud. You can get one for just over $22 on Amazon .

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery

Ring cameras are frequently used not only to see who’s at the door but also to catch porch thieves in the act . The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is an HD security camera that gives users motion-activated notifications and enables two-way talk. It’s cordless so you can stick it anywhere — no outlet needed. You can buy it on Amazon for $99.99 .

Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.

Who doesn’t love the world’s most famous (and heroic) plumbers: the Super Mario Bros.? Their mischief and adventures are now available on a new handheld device. In addition to Super Mario Bros., you can also play Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels on this golden gadget. Buy it directly from the Nintendo Store for $49.99 .

LARQ Purifying Water Bottle

A recent study by NSF International found that more than half of Americans are concerned about drinking water from the tap , and while filtration devices can’t quash worries in all areas (like say, Flint, Michigan, where water is plagued with lead ), some have been proven to have a positive effect by removing impurities . The LARQ purifying water bottle promises biochemical-free hydration on the go. A 17-ounce bottle costs $95 and you can buy it here at the LARQ store .

Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller

Climate change is making drought more prevalent, which is a real downer for humanity in general, but also for your lawn and/or garden . A good sprinkler system can save you money and water . The Wyze 8-Zone Smart Irrigation Controller enables users to control their irrigation system from anywhere via the Wyze app, and you can get notified when your system is running. Get it from Home Depot for $57.98 .

Therabody Wave Duo Smart Roller

Foam rollers are all the rage, but are they smart in the tech sense? They are now. The Therabody Wave Duo smart roller brings our aching backs vibration therapy and an app to set up personalized tension-releasing exercises and recovery. Snag your own here for $99 .

Urbanista Sydney Bluetooth Speaker

Want a Bluetooth speaker to take on the go that’s as sonorous as it is long-lasting? Check out the Urbanista Sydney Bluetooth Speaker, which can play for up to five hours. It’s small enough to slip into your tote bag and goes for $80.24 at Walmart .

Chipolo ONE Loudest Water Resistant Bluetooth Key Finder

The age-old question, “Where are my keys?!” is finally answered thanks to the Chipolo ONE (2020) - Loudest Water Resistant Bluetooth Key Finder. Clip it onto your key ring or any other small object you’re perpetually losing track of and via an app, you can hear it calling to you from around the house. You can buy one on Amazon for $25 .

