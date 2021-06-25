Cancel
Small Business

8 Viral Amazon Products for $30 or Less

GOBankingRates
16 days ago
 16 days ago

You can get pretty much anything on Amazon these days, but not everything is worth the money . Fortunately, there are plenty of products boasting near-perfect reviews that actually live up to the hype -- and won't blow your budget.

See: How Much Small Businesses Contribute To Your Neighborhood vs. Amazon
Find: 23 Secret Ways To Save Money on Amazon

Check out these eight viral Amazon products that cost $30 or less.

Last updated: June 25, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDsV0_0af9dKlr00

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants

  • Price: $25 to $29

These yoga pants are touted as being a dupe for Lululemon's popular Align leggings and are a fraction of the cost.

"These leggings 100% live up to the hype!" wrote one reviewer. "They are incredibly comfortable and fit perfectly, providing just the right amount of compression and stretch."

Small Business Spotlight: New Jersey Fitness Studio Provides a Haven for Women To Get Fit and Have Fun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSDW1_0af9dKlr00

Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste

  • Price: $7.99

This versatile cleaner has gone viral thanks to TikTok, and according to the reviews, it really works.

"This is the best cleaning product ever," wrote one reviewer. "It didn’t take me much time doing it and left my oven like new!"

Learn: How To Start a Cleaning Business: What You Can Expect To Earn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVrfe_0af9dKlr00

Dermora Foot Peel Mask, 2-Pack

  • Price: $29.99

Foot peel masks went viral amid the pandemic, as people stayed home and had more time to dedicate to self-care. These masks became so popular, they actually sold out on Amazon at one point, People reported.

More: The Most Wanted Wedding Gifts at Every Price Point

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43w4t2_0af9dKlr00

Mighty Patch Original

  • Price: $12.50

These pimple patches promise to improve the look of pimples overnight -- and reviewers say they really do.

"I do not claim to understand the science behind (these) tiny miracles, but they have changed my life," one reviewer wrote.

Discover: 13 Buzzwords That Make You Overspend on Skincare Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12D3n0_0af9dKlr00

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

  • Price: $28

Olaplex's at-home hair treatment has over 82,000 reviews on Amazon and an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

"This thing is a miracle worker!" said one review.

Read: This Virginia Hair Supply Store Wants To Give Everyone the ‘Courage To Be Beautiful’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZzfI_0af9dKlr00

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

  • Price: $19.99

This internet-famous appliance can cook up to six eggs at a time and prepare them to be soft-, medium- or hard-boiled. Plus, with a choice of five different colors, it will look great on your countertop.

Related: 10 Popular QVC and HSN Products and What They Cost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OuIDk_0af9dKlr00

Hoan Bagel Guillotine Slicer

  • Price: $16.19

Make slicing bagels -- and rolls, muffins and buns -- a breeze with this viral kitchen tool.

" This is such a fun slicer!" wrote one reviewer. "It goes through the middle of the bagel perfectly (with) little to no effort. It cuts like a breeze (and) is easy to clean, too."

More: 75 Birthday Freebies: Free Stuff for 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtP01_0af9dKlr00

ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set

  • Price: $24.77

If you suffer from back and/or neck pain, this set could be worth the $25.

"The tension relief is real!" wrote one reviewer. "My back and shoulders are noticeably looser after a session on the stabby mat."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 8 Viral Amazon Products for $30 or Less

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
