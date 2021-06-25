8 Viral Amazon Products for $30 or Less

You can get pretty much anything on Amazon these days, but not everything is worth the money . Fortunately, there are plenty of products boasting near-perfect reviews that actually live up to the hype -- and won't blow your budget.

Check out these eight viral Amazon products that cost $30 or less.

Last updated: June 25, 2021

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants

Price: $25 to $29

These yoga pants are touted as being a dupe for Lululemon's popular Align leggings and are a fraction of the cost.

"These leggings 100% live up to the hype!" wrote one reviewer. "They are incredibly comfortable and fit perfectly, providing just the right amount of compression and stretch."

Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste

Price: $7.99

This versatile cleaner has gone viral thanks to TikTok, and according to the reviews, it really works.

"This is the best cleaning product ever," wrote one reviewer. "It didn’t take me much time doing it and left my oven like new!"

Dermora Foot Peel Mask, 2-Pack

Price: $29.99

Foot peel masks went viral amid the pandemic, as people stayed home and had more time to dedicate to self-care. These masks became so popular, they actually sold out on Amazon at one point, People reported.

Mighty Patch Original

Price: $12.50

These pimple patches promise to improve the look of pimples overnight -- and reviewers say they really do.

"I do not claim to understand the science behind (these) tiny miracles, but they have changed my life," one reviewer wrote.

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

Price: $28

Olaplex's at-home hair treatment has over 82,000 reviews on Amazon and an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

"This thing is a miracle worker!" said one review.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

Price: $19.99

This internet-famous appliance can cook up to six eggs at a time and prepare them to be soft-, medium- or hard-boiled. Plus, with a choice of five different colors, it will look great on your countertop.

Hoan Bagel Guillotine Slicer

Price: $16.19

Make slicing bagels -- and rolls, muffins and buns -- a breeze with this viral kitchen tool.

" This is such a fun slicer!" wrote one reviewer. "It goes through the middle of the bagel perfectly (with) little to no effort. It cuts like a breeze (and) is easy to clean, too."

ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set

Price: $24.77

If you suffer from back and/or neck pain, this set could be worth the $25.

"The tension relief is real!" wrote one reviewer. "My back and shoulders are noticeably looser after a session on the stabby mat."

