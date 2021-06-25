Cancel
How do we protect younger populations from the Delta variant? This is a pediatrician’s advice

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews 12’s Doug Geed was joined by pediatrician Dr. John Zaso to speak about the new Delta variant and how to keep children safe while emerging from the pandemic. The Delta variant accounts for at least 20% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the variant has a doubling rate of around two weeks, which means it could soon be the dominant strain in the country. Dr. Zaso answers if this means vaccinated people will now need an updated vaccine.

