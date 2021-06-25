Cancel
Joseph Blair, Pablo Prigoni return as Timberwolves assistants; Micah Nori added

By Kent Youngblood
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Timberwolves finalized key members of Chris Finch's coaching staff Friday. The fact that two of the top three spots include assistants Finch inherited after taking over mid-season speaks to the impression Joseph Blair and Pablo Prigioni made. Blair will continue to work with the defense, in a beefed-up role....

