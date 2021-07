Austria is far from flat. Indeed, the Red Bull Ring is situated in the Styrian mountains, with the first of two Formula 1 races to take place at the track in 2021 named after the state. The track itself is gorgeously undulating – from the peaks of the Turns 1 and 3 right-handers, sweeping around the rest of the 2.7 miles, ending with a pair of fast rights where the drivers just find it so tricky to stay on the road.