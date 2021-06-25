Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Ted Bundy Was Given Away As A Mass Murderer By These Three Things, Expert Says

By Emily Brown
Posted by 
UNILAD
UNILAD
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A body language expert has claimed Ted Bundy did three things during interviews that gave him away as a mass murderer. Bundy is widely regarded as America’s most prolific serial killer, having confessed to killing 36 young women across the United States, though being thought to have murdered many more.

www.unilad.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
UNILAD

UNILAD

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest News, Entertainment Stories And Viral Videos

 https://www.unilad.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Bundy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Kidnapping#Forensic Psychology#Death Sentences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
Related
MoviesFirst Showing

Ted Bundy Interviewed in 'No Man of God' Trailer Starring Elijah Wood

"There are a lot of myths and misunderstandings about me…" RLJE Films has debuted an official trailer for a chilling film titled No Man of God, made by filmmaker Amber Sealey, and with a script written by "Kit Lesser", a pseudonym for writer C. Robert Cargill. This just premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, and arrives in theaters and on VOD starting in August. Another film about Ted Bundy and his twisted ways. In 1980, Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose all the details of his crimes, but only to one man. No Man of God is based on the true story of the strange and complicated relationship that developed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and an incarcerated Ted Bundy in the years leading to Bundy's execution. Starring Elijah Wood as Bill Hagmaier, and Luke Kirby as Ted Bundy, with Aleksa Palladino and Robert Patrick. It looks like a very compelling and disquieting film.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘No Man of God’ Trailer: Luke Kirby and Elijah Wood Resurrect the Story of Ted Bundy

Based on actual transcripts of interviews between FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier and the then-incarcerated Ted Bundy, “No Man of God” resurrects an oft-told serial killer story with fresh blood in the hands of director Amber Sealey. The movie first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and now is headed to theaters and on demand platforms on August 27 from RLJE Films. Watch the official trailer for the film below.
MoviesEW.com

Watch Elijah Wood's FBI agent interrogate Luke Kirby's killer in trailer for Ted Bundy drama No Man of God

In the based-on-real events drama No Man of God, Elijah Wood portrays FBI agent Bill Hagmaier, to whom serial killer Ted Bundy confessed his crimes while on Death Row. The film is directed by Amber Sealey, costars Luke Kirby as Bundy, and is produced by SpectreVision, the production company Wood founded in 2010 with Daniel Noah and Josh C. Waller. "As it pertains to things that we do with our company, I'm never reading material thinking of myself as an actor," says Wood. "I'm only ever thinking as a producer. It was a significant way through the process that I was like, I actually do want to do this. I love Bill and I love his journey in this relationship. The film is really comprised of a series of conversations lifted in part from real conversations and then recollections from Bill of these conversations."
TV SeriesDecider

7 Shows Like ‘How to Get Away with Murder’

Just a few days ago on Twitter, one user asked a simple question: what TV series has a perfect pilot with a “10/10 on drama, character intros, writing, etc.” A resounding number of answers pointed towards How to Get Away with Murder, which, indeed, has one of TV’s best pilots. One Twitter user even labeled it “the most captivating pilot” they’d ever seen in their life. Because who could forget the impeccable introduction of Annalise Keating (Viola Davis)? Although it may be difficult to find a show that’s quick and incredible right off the bat, we’ve got a few shows like How to Get Away with Murder for you to watch.
CelebritiesNME

Danny Trejo recalls prison encounter with Charles Manson

Danny Trejo has opened up about a time when he met Charles Manson while serving time in prison. In his newly released memoir Trejo, the actor confirmed that he met Manson in 1961, eight years before the Tate murders. Trejo was 17 at the time. “While I was waiting to...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boy removed from home after video shows relatives abusing him, shaving ‘GAY’ on his head: Reports

Authorities in Georgia removed a 12-year-old boy from his home on Friday, a day after he was reportedly filmed being beaten and having his head shaved for being gay. Atlanta police confirmed to WXIA that the child was removed from the residence on June 18 and placed in the Division of Family and Children Services’ care. A day earlier, relatives were reportedly seen on Instagram Live beating the child — who had the word “gay” shaved into the side of his head with hair clippers.
Public Safetyallthatsinteresting.com

Meet Mary Pearcey, The 19th-Century Murderess Who May Have Actually Been ‘Jack The Ripper’

Two years after Jack the Ripper murdered and mutilated five women in London, Mary Pearcey was found guilty of an eerily similar slaying. In 1888, the streets of London’s East End were stalked by a grisly killer known only as “Jack the Ripper.” Though that murderer was never caught, over 100 suspects were identified — including a murderess named Mary Pearcey.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Distractify

Derek Chauvin Learned a Dark Family Secret in the Midst of His Parents' Divorce

Being related to someone who is convicted of a largely publicized crime is an unenviable position to be in. No matter what you do or accomplish, that fact of life will almost always follow you. While the despair of that particular phenomenon doesn't hold a candle to what the victims of that crime endured, it's still undeniably a difficult circumstance. Something that Derek Chauvin's parents are probably going through right now.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Derek Chauvin breaks silence to claim he has information to give ‘peace of mind’ at sentencing for George Floyd murder

Derek Chauvin has broken his silence to claim he has information to give “peace of mind” to the family of George Floyd – as he was sentenced for his murder.In briefs comments to the court shortly before he was sentenced to twenty-two-and-a-half years in jail, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted earlier this year, said he wanted to offer his condolences to the victims’s family.“I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family,” he said.He added: “There is going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope that things will...
Denver, COPosted by
CrimeOnline

Teen killer holds nephew’s mouth and pinches nose for ‘at least five minutes,’ hides his deceased body in closet

A Colorado teen will spend seven years in a juvenile facility for the murder of her young nephew, Jordan Vong. Jennie Bunson, now 18, was arrested in 2018 at age 16 after police found 7-year-old Jordan dead, following an intense search for the boy. On August 7, 2018, the Denver Police Department announced they found Jordan’s body inside his family’s home. A coroner pronounced the little boy deceased at the scene.
Manitowoc, WIPost-Crescent

Dolores Avery, Steven Avery’s mother, dies, attorney says

MANITOWOC - Steven Avery's mother, Dolores Avery, has died. Kathleen Zellner, Steven Avery's attorney, shared the news Thursday afternoon on Twitter. "Fate has dealt another cruel blow to Steven Avery today right before his birthday tomorrow," Zellner said. "His mother Dolores Avery passed away at 6:50 a.m. He needs your support now more than ever."
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's 'Making a Murderer' Subject Steven Avery Speaks Out After His Mother Dies

Steven Avery, the man featured as the subject of Netflix's Making a Murderer, is speaking out after facing the tough loss of his mother, Dolores Avery. Dolores died on Thursday morning after a long battle with dementia, according to the family's attorney Kathleen Zellner. She was 83 years old. Avery reacted to his mother's death in a statement to TMZ. "Losing my parents before I got out has always been my worst nightmare. Now it has happened. I worry my Dad will not live to see me as a free man," he said. "Today I lost the person I most wanted to take care of and give a better life when I am freed. I cannot put in words the pain of losing my mom."

Comments / 0

Community Policy