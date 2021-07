Flight delays and cancellations are normal for anyone that flies, no one likes or appreciates the inconvenience that it causes in most cases, but we all have been there. I can imagine being delayed for a few hours or even overnight, but can you imagine being stranded for three days with your family trying to get home from a vacation? According to newsbreak.com, a Buffalo family has been trying to get home since Tuesday, but the flights that they are booked on keep getting delayed or canceled.