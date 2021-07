An American journalist who was recently released after spending more than three months inside a notorious Myanmar prison, has said he was interrogated and tortured in custody along with many other detainees.Nathan Maung, the 44-year-old editor of Kamayut Media, was detained on 9 March by the junta in a raid.“I was punched and slapped several times. No matter what I said, they just beat me. They used both their hands to slap my eardrums many times. They punched my cheekbones on both sides. They punched my shoulders. I was not allowed to stand up. My legs were swollen. I could...