Roush Review: ‘Bosch’ Is Police Drama at Its Best
LAPD's legendary and decidedly no-nonsense detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver in his career-defining role) has a mantra: "Everybody counts or nobody counts.". That philosophy guides the veteran homicide cop through the seventh and final season of the exemplary police drama Bosch (soon to be spun off in a new direction for IMDb TV). The longest-running of any Amazon Prime Video original series is based on the terrific novels by Michael Connelly, whose 2014 The Burning Room inspired the season's primary storyline. Bosch is an unhurried, unglamorized slice of L.A. crime noir, as real as this genre gets, echoing the glory days of Steven Bochco (NYPD Blue) and Joseph Wambaugh (Police Story).