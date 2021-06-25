Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

GA DNR Encouraging Turkey Hunters to Participate in Turkey Harvest Survey

By AllOnGeorgia
allongeorgia.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia Department of Natural Resources is encouraging turkey hunters to participate in the annual post-season Turkey Harvest Survey. Did you know that your input is critical to research and conservation efforts in Georgia? The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) contracts with companies like the internationally-recognized Responsive Management to conduct surveys on its behalf.

allongeorgia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkeys#Dnr#Turkey Hunting#Ga Dnr#Turkey Harvest Survey#Wrd#Responsive Management#Georgia Big Game License
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Michigan Statewbkb11.com

DNR opens application for fall turkey licenses

MICHIGAN — If you want a freshly–caught turkey this Thanksgiving, now’s the time to prepare. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently opened applications for fall turkey licenses. The DNR reminds hunters that their licenses only apply to specified hunting units. Licenses will be awarded through a drawing on August...
Animalskiwaradio.com

Wild Turkey Counters Wanted

Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for your help in counting wild turkeys. Wildlife biologist, Jim Coffey coordinates the turkey tracking. Coffey says the wild turkey population changes dramatically after nesting. He says the young birds must survive the weather and predators. Coffey says wild...
Agriculturewalterborolive.com

SCDNR seeks volunteers for turkey survey

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is seeking volunteers to participate in the annual SCDNR Summer Wild Turkey and Quail Survey, beginning July 1 until August 29. If you spend a significant amount of time in the outdoors, travel roads through rural parts of the state, or see wild turkeys or bobwhite quail during work, travel or outdoor activities, you would be a great candidate for this volunteer survey.
Animalsjohnstonsunrise.net

REPORT THAT TURKEY! Rhode Island Wild Turkey Brood Surveys began July 1

The RI Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Division of Fish and Wildlife needs your help spotting turkeys for its annual Wild Turkey Brood Survey, scheduled to run from July 1 through Aug. 31. Anyone can help contribute to conservation through this fun and simple survey, according to the state agency.
IndustrySmoky Mountain News

Mountain turkey harvest flags amid high statewide numbers

This year’s North Carolina turkey hunting season yielded the second-highest harvest on record, second only to the record-breaking 2020 harvest — but harvest in the mountain region were down compared to the three-year average. Hunters statewide harvested 21,974 birds this year, slightly down from the 23,341 harvested last year. Overall,...
Indianapolis, INEvening Star

Volunteers asked to report on turkey populations

INDIANAPOLIS — Volunteers can help the Indiana Department of Natural Resources learn more about Indiana’s wild turkey populations by reporting turkey broods through Aug. 31. The report form has been improved and updated to be more convenient for volunteers. Each summer, wildlife biologists and volunteers from across Indiana conduct brood...
Chariton, IAthegraphic-advocate.com

DNR seeks help on counting turkeys this summer

CHARITON – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking for help with its annual wild turkey production survey, according to a June 29 news release. During the months of July and August, wild turkey sightings are recorded to estimate this year’s nesting rates and nest success. Participation is...
Lifestyletricornernews.com

Turkey cries foul, hunter says fair game

Hunting buddies and Lakeville, Conn., residents Chris Gillette, pictured above, and John Conklin went out and scored some wild turkeys before the season ended this May in the town of North East and got themselves a good Tom. In the state of New York, turkey hunters can try to find foul from one-half-hour before sunrise to noon for only a fairly limited time, from May 1 through May 31, and not everyone gets as lucky as these two local outdoors men did.
Harrisburg, PASun-Gazette

See a turkey? Submit a report to PGC

HARRISBURG — Each summer, Pennsylvanians help track wild turkey populations by reporting their turkey sightings to the Game Commission, and a new survey period is about to begin. The Pennsylvania Wild Turkey Sighting Survey opened July 1 and will run through August. The two-month window follows the current national standard...
Carteret County, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

WRC reports second-highest wild turkey harvest in 2021

RALEIGH — Fewer turkeys were harvested during the 2021 wild turkey harvest than the previous year, both in Carteret County and throughout the state. According to results from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s 2021 Wild Turkey Harvest Summary report, announced June 25, show that hunters statewide still recorded the second highest harvest total on record with 21,974 birds. This total falls just short of the all-time record set last year of 23,341 birds.
Indiana StateWLFI.com

Indiana DNR is looking for volunteers to report young wild turkeys

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources needs your help in counting young wild turkey hens and broods. Starting July 1st until August 31st anyone across the state can send in the number of wild turkey hens you see. The summer months are one of the primary factors influencing the population.
Noble County, OHDaily Jeffersonian

ODNR seeking help to survey wild turkey, grouse populations

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife is asking for the public's help to survey wild turkey and ruffed group populations by reporting sightings during July and August. Every summer, the Division of Wildlife conducts a turkey and grouse brood survey to estimate population growth. The brood survey...
Missouri StatePosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Five Hunters Chosen for Elk Harvest in Missouri

Elk, the second largest member of the deer family (after the moose) are the subject of hunters in Missouri. Five names were drawn for the managed hunt this fall and winter. The five lucky Missourians randomly drawn were from 9,714 permit applications, including one drawn from 84 resident-landowners who applied and 9,630 from other Missourians.
Newburyport, MAcarriagetownenews.com

Deer and Turkey Hunt at the Refuge

NEWBURYPORT, MA — Officials have announced that the application window for the fall archery deer and turkey hunt at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) is Thursday, July 1 to Friday, July 30. The hunt will be by permit only, with permittees selected by lottery. A total of 25 permits...
WorldTravelDailyNews.com

Interesting tips not to be missed in Turkey

And here you are, already packing your suitcase in your thoughts, sitting and pondering what to take from visiting Turkey as part of your vacation. Do not suffer for a long time. Here is a list of points, what places to visit, what to see, what to try, and what to learn.
PoliticsCreston News Advertiser

State looking for help counting turkeys

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking for help with its annual wild turkey production survey. During the months of July and August wild turkey sightings are recorded to estimate this year’s nesting rates and nest success. Participation is easy – just note the date and county in...
AgricultureDuncan Banner

Dwindling turkey numbers prompt state to limit harvest

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on Monday limited the number of wild turkeys a hunter can kill to one per season, shifted the spring hunting season back, and banned the killing of hens in a bid to boost the state’s dwindling population. Turkeys are the second...
Agricultureadvantagenews.com

Turkey harvest numbers down slightly

Spring turkey harvest numbers are slightly down in 2021 compared to 2020. DNR Deputy Director Rachel Torbert indicates turkey hunters harvested a preliminary statewide total of 13,383 wild turkeys during the 2021 Illinois Spring Turkey Season. This year’s preliminary harvest total compares with the 2020 statewide turkey harvest of 15,831.

Comments / 0

Community Policy