GA DNR Encouraging Turkey Hunters to Participate in Turkey Harvest Survey

Hunting buddies and Lakeville, Conn., residents Chris Gillette, pictured above, and John Conklin went out and scored some wild turkeys before the season ended this May in the town of North East and got themselves a good Tom. In the state of New York, turkey hunters can try to find foul from one-half-hour before sunrise to noon for only a fairly limited time, from May 1 through May 31, and not everyone gets as lucky as these two local outdoors men did.