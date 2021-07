Star Wars got a major shake-up this week, thanks to the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The series has followed the elite Clone Force 99 as they try to survive Order 66 and the onset of the Galactic Empire under Palpatine's rule - all while trying to protect their young ward, Omega, from an onslaught of ruthless bounty hunters. In The Bad Batch Episode 9, "Bounty Lost", we find out that Omega's origin story makes this series more than just a re-tread of the Original Trilogy era from a new perspective (clone troopers). The Bad Batch has changed the Star Wars canon in a significant way that could have major ramifications for the future.