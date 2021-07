The HVAC industry is experiencing a two-fold shortage and customers are feeling the burn. “We were so frustrated,” says Joe Toscano, a homeowner whose AC unit recently stopped working. He was promised a fix in three to four days, but ultimately had to wait over two weeks for the part to come in. “My wife has asthma pretty bad, my daughter also has asthma, so there were health factors going on and it really messed us up.”