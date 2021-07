Amazon Prime Video has set an exclusive global premiere — outside Japan — for anime hit Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time. The fourth and final chapter of the Evangelion: New Theatrical Edition will launch in over 240 countries on August 13. Aka Shin Evangelion, the film has grossed over 9.6B yen ($86M+) in Japanese cinemas and been seen by nearly 6.3M moviegoers since its March debut. To celebrate the finale of the franchise, Prime Video will also release the three previous entries, Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone, Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance and Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo.