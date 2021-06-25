Cancel
‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Breakdown: The Details and History That Enrich “Bounty Lost”

By Bryan Young
/Film
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. With Omega captured by Cad Bane and Crosshair hot on their tail, Hunter and the rest of the Bad Batch have to make a number of difficult choices. The episode, however, follows the story of Omega in Cad Bane’s hands more closely, as well as the internal politics of Kamino, which grow more interesting than we could have realized. We learn that Prime Minister of Kamino, Lama Su, has hired Bane to capture Omega alive and directs Bane to meet on a planet called Bora Vio for the handoff. Bane complies, but runs into Fennec Shand, hired by another mysteriously interested party and the two face off. Both end up losing Omega, and she’s rescued by her found family, the Bad Batch.

