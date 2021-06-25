Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New NFL rule could mean the return of Eagles kelly green

By Dave Uram
Posted by 
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 16 days ago

The popularity of the Eagles’ kelly green uniforms has not tired. And fortunately for fans, the NFL has opened the possibility of bringing back those uniforms part-time starting in 2022.

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Lurie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kelly Green#The Eagles#American Football#Eagles Kelly#Kyw Newsradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Helmets
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia has one of the biggest roster holes in the NFL

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Darius Slay, CB, Philadelphia Eagles. Next up: Michael Jacquet, Zech McPhearson, Kevon Seymour. Cornerback is a little different since a team will use two or three corners on any given snap, but let’s stick in the NFC East and look at a team that got what it wanted and might end up regretting it. After years of skimping on cornerbacks and emphasizing depth over top-level talent, the Eagles went out to get the No. 1 corner that fans had been clamoring for last offseason and traded for Slay, who signed a three-year extension in the process. Slay was inconsistent in his first season with the Eagles, who fell apart around the talented corner. Now, in part because of how much it’s paying Slay, this team is perilously thin at corner. Hybrid defender Avonte Maddox might start in the slot, but the depth chart at cornerback around Slay is one of the weakest in the league. The Eagles are looking at replacement-level corners, practice-squad guys and rookie fourth-round pick McPhearson to compete for jobs on the outside. Good corners can come out of nowhere sometimes, but teams don’t want to be counting on stumbling upon a useful player before the season even begins. If Slay is a shutdown corner in his second campaign in Philly, new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will have to worry about one side of the field on every snap. If Slay isn’t impressive or gets hurt, there might be no place for these corners to hide, particularly a division with wideouts such as Amari Cooper, Kenny Golladay, and Terry McLaurin.
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles shut out of recent Top 50 NFL players ranking

Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles (Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images photo pool) Okay, it’s hard to ignore this one. Love them or hate them (and if you know any Philadelphia Eagles fans, you know people on both sides), the stat experts Pro Football Focus always find unique ways to get you to peep over at what they’re doing. During the final full week of June, they had a pretty doggone good idea.
NFLPosted by
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Kelly Green: The Philadelphia Eagles True Colors

The National Football League made an announcement earlier in the week that approved the acceptance of alternate helmets for teams as early as the 2022 season. This should come as great news to us fellow Philadelphia Eagle fans. Ever since Philadelphia’s inception of the Eagles, (following the bankrupt Frankford Yellow...
NFL247Sports

NFL insider: Jalen Hurts in 'experimental situation' with Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles moved on from Carson Wentz at quarterback by trading the former No. 2 overall draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Instead of using a first-round selection in this year’s draft on a quarterback, Philadelphia chose to address the skill-position players around second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts by taking former Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith.
NFLPosted by
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Kelly Green Represents Mediocrity and Underachieving

The Philadelphia Eagles had been pushing for the NFL to change its eight-year long rule of restricting teams to one helmet per season, and this past Tuesday, they finally got their wish – starting in 2022, teams will be permitted to add a second helmet option to their rotation, unlocking opportunities for certain teams to bring back fan favorite throwbacks.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

There are 76 former Eagles players still in the NFL

AFC EAST (14) CB Eric Rowe, CB Jamal Perry, LB Duke Riley, WR Mack Hollins. WR Nelson Agholor, S Jalen Mills, DT Akeem Spence, WR Devin Ross. LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, S Terrence Brooks, P Cameron Johnston, CB Tremon Smith. TENNESSEE TITANS (3) WR Marcus Johnson, DT Bruce Hector, LB B.J....
NFLNBC Sports

The one area the Eagles could be exceptional in 2021

Brandon Graham is coming off his second straight eight-sack season, something no Eagle had done since Trent Cole. Derek Barnett has increased expectations along with his massive salary. Josh Sweat is coming off a career-best season and has gotten better every year. Ryan Kerrigan is closing in on 100 career sacks.
NFLRaleigh News & Observer

Eagles rookie Landon Dickerson is the model of the NFL’s new-age interior offensive linemen

PHILADELPHIA — Andy Weidl's education on the value of interior offensive linemen started early. If the former Villanova center even needed a lesson on the importance of his old position group to begin with, he got it during his first year as a scout with the Steelers. Pittsburgh used its first-round pick on Alan Faneca, an athletic guard out of LSU who 23 years later would be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLfastphillysports.com

EAGLES JAKE ELLIOTT’S 5-YEAR, $20M DEAL IS WORST IN THE NFL!

Pro Football Focus recently took a look at the best and worst contracts for all 32 NFL teams and the worst deal belongs to kicker Jake Elliott. Worst: K Jake Elliott — Five years, $20.15 million ($990K in active guarantees, $2.25 million 2022 salary guarantee vests in March of 2022)
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Ryan Shazier’s Paralyzing Injury Changed His Life (And Bank Account)

American football linebacker Ryan Shazier is a walking contradiction. He officially retired a Pittsburgh Steeler in 2020, but he hadn’t played since 2017. He was known as one of the biggest hitters in the game, but he struggles to tackle his adolescent son. That Shazier is a contradiction should come...
NFLPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Ex-Eagles coach Doug Pederson on return to an NFL sideline: ‘I want to do it again’

It has been more than five months since the Eagles and Doug Pederson parted ways, but the itch hasn’t gone away for the former head coach. Pederson took part in the Ron Jaworski Celebrity Golf Challenge Monday, during which he appeared on The Anthony Gargano Show on 97.5 The Fanatic. Pederson said that although he enjoyed his time coaching in Philadelphia, he would welcome a chance to return to an NFL sideline.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Could Be A Big Winner From New NCAA Rules

On Wednesday, the NCAA officially cleared student-athletes to pursue endorsements and other brand deals using their name, image and likeness. “This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”
NFLPosted by
99.9 KTDY

Does This Relaxed NFL Rule Mean We Will Finally See a Black Saints Helmet?

They were outlawed in 1969, but there's a chance we may see them on the field soon thanks to a relaxed NFL rule. The New Orleans Saints have one of the best uniforms in the NFL, if not the best in all of professional sports. It's a uniform combination that has remained untouched since the Saints entered the league in 1967, but if there is one change that Saints fans have voiced a desire for in recent years, it would be for the team to take the field in an alternate black helmet.
NFLfastphillysports.com

ARE EAGLES REALLY ONLY 28TH-BEST IN THE 32-TEAM NFL?!

There has been a strange degree of joy bubbling among Eagles Nation that last year’s 4-11-1 was indeed an aberration. New coaches, ditched quarterback, a hot new wideout. I believe DeVonta Smith was an excellent pick and that he’s going to make an immediate impact at the next level. Now,...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Phil Jurkovec, Quarterback, Boston College Eagles

Ezring: A big-bodied, athletic quarterback with the traits to develop into a starter in the NFL. Phil Jurkovec has sufficient arm talent and movement skills to qualify as a dual-threat option. As a passer, the Notre Dame transfer exhibits the requisite arm strength to make any throw asked of him. What’s more, he has a solid understanding of touch and layering the ball between levels of the defense. Jurkovec also has a feel for space and coverages. He tends to throw to space and allows routes to develop under the ball. Consequently, he misses well. In other words, he consciously puts the ball where only his receiver can get it. Similarly, Jurkovec forces his receivers away from defenders with his ball placement. He also flashes a beautiful deep ball. As a runner, Jurkovec offers vision, power and leg drive. The Eagles quarterback rarely slides and uses his momentum to finish plays. Jurkovec’s best play comes under pressure. When forced to scramble, his instincts as a football player take the wheel. Jurkovec regularly breaks tackles behind the line of scrimmage and consistently keeps his eyes downfield while extending the play. He even directs traffic and communicates with his receivers mid-play. Jurkovec is capable of throwing across his body or off-platform and displays improved accuracy when escaping pressure. Subscribe for full article.
NFLNFL

Ex-Eagles coach Doug Pederson hoping for another chance in NFL

Mike Pettine once spent a year building a cabin after he was fired. Doug Pederson has no interest in acquiring Lincoln Logs. Pederson's time with the Eagles came to an end in January following a couple of meetings with owner Jeffery Lurie during which the two realized they'd be better off parting ways. The coach departed Philadelphia with a Super Bowl ring on his finger and a year's worth of frustration and disappointment still attached to his waist.
NFLinforms.org

From analytics to the Eagles: A journey to the NFL (New Resoundingly Human episode!)

To all the football (and analytics!) fans out there, the latest episode of the Resoundingly Human podcast features Zachary Steever, a recent graduate of the University of Buffalo who has been hired by the Philadelphia Eagles as a quantitative analyst. Zachary and I have a fun discussion about the expanding role of analytics in football, his own journey (which included a leap of faith and some crossed fingers), and a look ahead to his role with the Eagles which will kick off with the start of training camp this summer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy