The topic this week is an exploratory journey about the kingdom of God and its relevancy in our lives today. The kingdom of God and the kingdom of heaven will be considered as the rule of God’s will in heaven and on earth. In Matthew 19:23-26, two names are used for the kingdom, “Truly I tell you, it is hard for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of heaven. Again I tell you, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God.”