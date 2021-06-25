Gov. Ron DeSantis deploys 50 law enforcement officers to the border

Gov. Ron DeSantis went to Pensacola Friday morning to meet with the 50 law enforcement officers he's sending to the Mexican border.

DeSantis said last week that Pensacola is the closest Florida spot to the southern border.

DeSantis cited drug smuggling and human trafficking as the reason for sending the officers.

"I met just weeks ago with some rural sheriffs in Northern Florida and their number one concern is all the meth coming from the Southern Border," said DeSantis. "You used to have where people would cook it themselves. That is not what's happening. What's happening is a massive amount of drugs moving in from the Southern Border."

DeSantis on Thursday toured the damage following a partial condo building collapse in Surfside that left at least one person dead, calling it "really traumatic."

"The TV doesn't do it justice. It is really, really traumatic to see the collapse of a massive structure like that," DeSantis said. "We still have hope to be able to identify additional survivors."