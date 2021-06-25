‘You, Me, And My Ex’: Are Kayee and Jerry Engaged?

Kayee Lovey and Jerry have a very interesting relationship. The You, Me, and My Ex stars had just one date before he asked her to move in with him. However, he was not living alone. It has not been the easiest adjustment for anyone involved. Despite the odds against the duo, it seems they have taken a big leap in their relationship. Lovey is wearing what appears to be an engagement ring in her recent Instagram posts. Have they finally found their happily ever after?