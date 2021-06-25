Roush Review: ‘Bosch’ Is Police Drama at Its Best

Don't worry: Bosch is coming back to your TV soon. Even after the show that bears his name right there in the title came to a close, Harry Bosch is still on the case. He's just that type of determined, unshakable detective. In February 2020, Amazon announced that Bosch, the long-running cop drama starring Titus Welliver, would end with its seventh season, sending the Bosch faithful into a jazz-record-filled despair at the thought of a world without Bosch. Then, a little more than a year later, it was announced that Welliver (and a handful of other cast members) would return for a Bosch spinoff. There's a lesson here: You can't stop Bosch.