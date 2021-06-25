Cancel
Small Business

Carbon Neutral Shipping Grows in Small Business E-Commerce

By Brielle Jaekel
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleE-commerce is such a significant part of the retail industry today that is even vital for small businesses to have an effective online retail strategy. In addition, the need for carbon neutral and sustainable shipping options increases. Carbon neutral shipping company Sendle aims to tackle both of these issues and investors seem to think its a viable source, as its Series C funding round closed out with $35 million. Sendle plans on building out logistics, delivery and technology partners in the United States with the investment funds.

