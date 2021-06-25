Cancel
Spurs work out pair of guards ahead of NBA Draft

By Ty Jager, Spurs Zone
foxsanantonio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs have held pre-draft workouts with second-round prospects Austin Reaves and MaCio Teague according to sources. Reaves, a 6-5 guard out of Oklahoma, averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 0.9 steals per game on 44% from the field and 31% from three in his senior season. He is known as a skilled combo guard with playmaking and shooting skills but struggled with consistency and on the defensive end. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony considered Reaves one of the “top pick-and-roll players in the college game.”

