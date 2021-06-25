New Hanover offers tips to control mosquitoes at home

This week is National Mosquito Awareness Week and New Hanover County public health officials remind residents they play an important role in controlling mosquitoes at home. “Mosquitoes only need one tablespoon of water and a week to breed, and they’re more than a nuisance – they pose a health risk because they can carry diseases like West Nile Virus,” said New Hanover County Public Health Director David Howard in a statement. “But taking simple steps around your own home can help control the mosquito population and protect your household and your neighbors.”