Chai: A Hotly Contested Beverage

They're everywhere. From coast to coast, in big cities and small towns, fast food chains (also those categorized "fast casual" and "quick service") proliferate across the U.S. like mushrooms after a rainstorm. Of the 196,839 fast food businesses currently doing business in America, Alabama, Nebraska, and West Virginia have the most per capita (per Datafiniti). You could probably name the top 10 fast food chains without thinking too much: McDonald's, Starbucks, Chik-fil-A, Taco Bell, Burger King. But if you scan the entire list, you'll see fast food chains you may not have heard of. Many are specific to a state or region of the U.S., and the only way you can try them out is to go there.