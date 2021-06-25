Cancel
Medtronic warns on Linq II insertable cardiac monitoring systems

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedtronic (NYSE:MDT) recently issued a warning letter regarding an issue with its Linq II insertable cardiac monitors (ICMs). Fridley, Minn.-based Medtronic’s warning informs users that Linq II ICMs that undergo a partial electrical reset appear to be programmed “ON,” but are no longer able to detect and report Brady, Pause and PVC events to clinicians.

