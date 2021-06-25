Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Nebraska AD Moos retiring nearly 4 years after arrival

By Alex Chippin
theScore
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska athletic director Bill Moos will retire at the end of June, less than four years into his tenure, the university announced Friday. Moos, who arrived in Lincoln in October 2017, hired football coach Scott Frost, basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, and baseball coach Will Bolt. Frost and Hoiberg have yet to register a winning record in five seasons combined, though Bolt guided the Cornhuskers to a Big Ten championship in his second campaign.

www.thescore.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, NE
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
Local
Nebraska Basketball
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Hoiberg
Person
Scott Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Football#Basketball#Bolt#Cornhuskers#Pac 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Haiti police arrest suspect in president's assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 11 (Reuters) - Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested one of the suspected masterminds in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a Haitian man whom authorities accused of hiring mercenaries to oust and replace Moise. Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Commander of U.S., NATO forces in Afghanistan is stepping down

KABUL, Afghanistan — The commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan is stepping down Monday, U.S. defense officials say, a move that marks the symbolic end of the U.S. military mission in this country. Army Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller has commanded the military coalition in Afghanistan since August 2018,...
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-England's Black players face racial abuse after Euro 2020 defeat

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Black players in the England soccer team have been subjected to a storm of online racist abuse after their defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing wide condemnation from the squad's manager Gareth Southgate along with royalty and politicians. Marcus Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy