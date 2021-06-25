Nebraska AD Moos retiring nearly 4 years after arrival

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos will retire at the end of June, less than four years into his tenure, the university announced Friday. Moos, who arrived in Lincoln in October 2017, hired football coach Scott Frost, basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, and baseball coach Will Bolt. Frost and Hoiberg have yet to register a winning record in five seasons combined, though Bolt guided the Cornhuskers to a Big Ten championship in his second campaign.