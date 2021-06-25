Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Under the Banner of Heaven’: FX Orders Limited Series With Andrew Garfield & Daisy Edgar-Jones

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Southwest Daily News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones will star in Under the Banner of Heaven, a new FX limited series based on Jon Krakauer’s bestselling true crime book of the same name. Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black (Milk, When We Rise) will adapt the #1 New York Times bestseller, which revolves around a devout detective whose faith is tested during a brutal murder investigation that seems to be connected to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) in Utah.

www.sulphurdailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Brian Grazer
Person
Jon Krakauer
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#Fx#Academy Award#Dustin Lance Black Lrb#New York Times#Saints Lrb#Church#Mormon#Imagine Television#Aggregate Films
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

Noah Hawley Says His ‘Alien’ FX Series Is “A Story About Inequality”

Well before Fox was acquired by Disney and all of the studio’s franchises went into a state of limbo, there has been a constant struggle to figure out what to do with “Alien.” Ridley Scott has tried to extend the universe with his spin-off films, with varying degrees of success, but it’s been decades since a filmmaker has been able to successfully take the “Alien” franchise into new territory. That’s where “Fargo” creator Noah Hawley and his upcoming “Alien” FX series come in.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley plays a colonist from Earth who crash-lands on a strange planet among a hostile all-male community, with Tom Holland as the good guy shepherding her to safety in Doug Liman's dystopian…. Movie Reviews. Mar 3, 2021 9:00 am. By. CAA’s Young Winter Bazaar Auction Features TV Show Tickets,...
MoviesCollider

Jon Hamm and Noah Jupe on ‘No Sudden Move’ and Why They Loved Ed Solomon’s Script

With Steven Soderbergh’s fantastic new movie, No Sudden Move, now streaming on HBO Max, I recently had the opportunity to speak with Jon Hamm and Noah Jupe about making the 1950s-set crime thriller. No Sudden Move was written by Ed Solomon and it’s about a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document in 1954 Detroit. When the plan goes sideways, they’re forced to search for who hired them and for what ultimate purpose and their journey takes them through the race-torn, rapidly changing city. The film also stars Benicio Del Toro, Don Cheadle, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Bill Duke, Amy Seimetz, Ray Liotta, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and David Harbour.
TV & Videospunchdrunkcritics.com

Noah Hawley Expands On His ‘Alien’ FX Series, Confirms It Won’t Be About Ripley

The Alien franchise has been in need of a revamp for decades. While Ridley Scott has done a marginally successful job with his recent prequels, the entire thing needs to be looked at from a different angle. Fortunately, Noah Hawley has built his career expanding our understanding of established properties with his Fargo series and X-Men spinoff Legion. And now he’s going to do the same with his Alien series on FX.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Snowfall’ Star Damson Idris To Produce FX Series In Season 5

Snowfall‘s Damson Idris is adding the title of producer to his resume. In addition to his starring role as Franklin Saint on the hit FX series, Idris will serve as a producer for the upcoming fifth season, due to premiere in 2022. Idris (Farming, Outside the Wire) is the latest...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Kumail Nanjiani to Star in ‘Homeland Elegies’ Limited Series at FX

FX is developing a limited series adaptation of Ayad Akhtar’s acclaimed 2020 novel “Homeland Elegies,” with Kumail Nanjiani attached to produce and star. Described as “raucous and searing,” Akhtar’s novel “blends fact and fiction to tell an epic story of identity and belonging in post-Trump America. Part family drama, part social essay, part picaresque novel, at its heart it is the story of a father, a son, and the country they both call home.”
TV SeriesHBO Watch

Limited Series THE WHITE LOTUS Is Ready For Us

New scripted content is about to play out on HBO starting this Sunday. Are you interested in THE WHITE LOTUS by Mike White? Consider this posting just a quick setup going into the premiere. We are not here to spell out all the details as we want you to explore the series for yourself. We just want to set up the plot, and talent credits and over a clip or two. Of course, you can always read our reviews that will come weekly and after you read each one, we encourage you to comment. Join us for THE WHITE LOTUS.
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

'Dark Winds' Series Adaptation Set at AMC With George R.R. Martin, Robert Redford Producing; Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon to Star

Zahn McClarnon will star and executive produce with Kiowa Gordon also starring. Graham Roland will write and executive produce. Vince Calandra will be showrunner and executive producer. Chris Eyre will direct the pilot and executive produce. George R.R. Martin, Robert Redford, Tina Elmo and Vince Gerardis will also executive produce. AMC Studios will produce.
Movies/Film

Jon Hamm’s ‘Confess, Fletch’ Reboot Adds Annie Mumolo and More

It looks like the Fletch reboot is still actually going to happen, and with a stellar cast. The reboot, helmed by Superbad director Greg Mottola, has announced the cast that will surround our new Fletch, Jon Hamm. According to Collider, Hamm will be joined by Annie Mumolo (Barb and Star...
TV SeriesEsquire

Noah Hawley's FX Alien Series Will Break New Ground: Planet Earth

If there’s one thing you can count on in the Alien extended universe, it’s the everlasting truth of this principle: the Xenomorph always comes back. You can blast it out of an airlock or light it up with a flamethrower, but try as you might, you can’t keep a good alien down. If you thought 2017’s Alien: Covenant was the last we’d see of our friendly neighborhood Xenomorph, refer back to the principle, because we have some good news. Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley is developing an Alien television series for FX, meaning that the Xenomorph will be back to inspire fright and disgust once again—this time in weekly installments. The show is still in early development, but Hawley teases a new interpretation that blends the franchise’s classic creature feature structure with a modern parable about corporate greed. Read on for the full rundown.
TV SeriesCollider

'Grey's Anatomy's Justin Chambers Cast as Marlon Brando in 'The Offer' Limited Series

Justin Chambers, a staple on Grey's Anatomy as Dr. Alex Karev, has landed his first major role after departing from the long-running ABC television show. Paramount+ recently announced a new limited series titled The Offer, in which viewers will follow Al Ruddy, the producer of The Godfather, as he creates what is widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kevin Feige spoke about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: “Not everything is false”

Will there be Spider-Verse? That is the million dollar question that fans are asking themselves Spider-Man: No Way Home that will be released on December 17. When it seemed that the possibility was down, andn recent hours the information that they were still in the race resurfaced. Now the one who spoke on the subject was the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, who responded about the possibility of seeing Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield in the movie. Will it be given?

Comments / 0

Community Policy